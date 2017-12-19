'Star Wars: The Last Jedi': Rian Johnson changed 'boring' original script

The initial draft of the “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” script was very different from what the fans saw on the screen in theaters. In a recent interview, Director Rian Johnson revealed how he had to change the “boring” part of the script, which was about Finn’s (John Boyega) journey to the casino city of Canto Bight. The following article contains plot spoilers of the film.

While the main plot of the film was about the Resistance trying to survive the massive forces of the First Order, the side story involved Finn and Rico (Kelly Marie Tran) attempting a rescue mission, and in the process becoming close. In an interview with Comic Book, Johnson revealed that Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) was supposed to travel with Finn to Canto Bight, as per the initial draft.

Johnson felt that Finn travelling with Poe for this important mission was “boring,” and so he made the relevant changes by adding Rico. The director said that when he first read the dialogues of the two men in their journey to the casino city there was no conflict and the dialogues were so bland that they could be interchanged.

The way Johnson came up with Rico was that he was searching for a character who could challenge Finn and push him. He found the perfect contrast to the former Stormtrooper in Rico.

While the new addition was a great way to tell Finn’s story, it also helped build Poe as a character. The plot in the film gave the director the opportunity to show the flaws in Poe, and the struggles he faced in a leadership role.

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” is currently playing in theaters across the globe. The final film in the new trilogy will be directed by J.J. Abrams. The first movie in the new trilogy was also helmed by Abrams.