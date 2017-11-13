'Star Wars: The Last Jedi': Picture of new speeder from Battle of Crait

'Star Wars'
A poster of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," directed by Rian Johnson. Star Wars/ Facebook

A new poster has surfaced online that gives the fans a closer look at the new speeders that will be involved in the Battle of Crait in “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.” This is one of the more important action sequences in the film, and scenes from this battle are featured in many of the teasers and trailers of the film. Meanwhile, Director Rian Johnson has shared a video online that shows interiors of the Millennium Falcon. The following article contains spoilers.

In a new video released on the YouTube channel of Mike Zeroh there is a poster that shows the Resistance speeders. The heroes will be facing off against the new Gorilla Walkers of the First Order, which are also known as the AT-M6 Walkers, in this battle.

Crait is a mineral rich planet that has red dust, which can be seen rising up as the Resistance speeders fly over the surface. This should be a visually exiting sequence to watch on account of the use of different colours.

Both Finn (John Boyega), who was only beginning to get the hang of flying in the previous movie, and the ace pilot Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) will be involved in the Battle of Crait.

Finn will be fighting in the Resistance speeder while Poe will reportedly be in the trenches, fighting on the land. Poe will later get into one of the turrets to bring down the AT-M6 Walkers.

The guns may not be enough to take down the AT-M6 Walkers. According to Mike, previous leaks revealed that the Resistance pilots will drop boulders on top of these upgraded machines of war, which makes it another interesting battle sequence.

Meanwhile, Johnson shared a fun video of his hologram inside the Millennium Falcon. After finishing his duties for “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” Johnson has been selected to develop a new trilogy for the franchise, which raises the stakes of his work in the coming years.

Credit: Mike Zeroh/ YouTube

Credit: Rian Johnson/ Twitter

New entrants: Global tech invasion in Sydney's CBD tightens office rental market
Peru-Australia free-trade deal: Aussie businesses, farmers and families to be 'big winners'
Australia turns down New Zealand’s refugee offer, prefers US deal
NBA Trade News: Lakers likely to pursue Paul George at deadline
Diving deeper into nautical archaeology
