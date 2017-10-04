'Star Wars: The Last Jedi': Evacuation of planet D'Qar details revealed

The first target of the First Order in “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” has been revealed. After the destruction of the Star Killer base, Snoke (Andy Serkis) and his forces will exact their revenge on the planet D’Qar.

A preview of the book “Journey to Star Wars: The Last Jedi” has surfaced online. The chapter on the Resistance’s High Speed Interceptor reveals some details about an attack by the First Order on the planet D’Qar, Jedi Bibliothek reports.

According to the description, three First Order warships jump out of hyperspace over the planet D’Qar, the planet that hosts the headquarters of the Resistance. A fleet of the Resistance prepares to face this threat, while the people on the planet evacuate.

A squadron of A-wings led by Tallie Lintra takes the lead in the defence by surrounding the Resistance fleet, which includes the transport ships. Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) will also assist in this defence. The Resistance bombers are able to take out an enemy Dreadnought in this battle.

This battle takes place early on in “The Last Jedi” timeline, but it’s not clear if this will be featured in the film. The novels from the franchise generally share details about the events just prior to the upcoming film. This sets the stage for the plot of the movie.

It looks like the first big attack of the First Order after losing the Star Killer base is on the planet D’Qar. “The Force Awakens” was the beginning of the war, and the Resistance will now have to continue to battle this new evil rising in the galaxy.

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” will be released on Dec. 14 in Australia. The plot will focus on Rey (Daisy Ridley) training to be a Jedi, and the film will also shed more light on the events of the past, especially about Rey, Snoke, and why Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) had to leave.