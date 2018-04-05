'Star Wars: Episode 9': Training for cast begins next month

The cast members of “Star Wars: Episode 9” will reportedly begin training next month for their respective roles in the movie. The actors who are particularly involved in big action sequences, like lightsaber duels, will have to train extensively for the complex movements they will have to execute while filming.

The upcoming film is the final movie in the new trilogy, which will bring to an end the journey of Rey (Daisy Ridley), an orphan from the junk yards of Jakku who has risen to prominence in the fight against the First Order. According to a report by Mike Zeroh [see below] principal photography of the film will begin by the end of July, but the actors will all start their preliminary work some time later next month.

As far as the plot is concerned, the fans will be excited to know that Rey is teaming up with Finn (John Boyega) again in the film. The two characters largely had separate storylines in “The Last Jedi,” and Mike points out that this mimics the journey of Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) and Leia (Carrie Fisher) in “The Empire Strikes Back.”

The Resistance forces have their work cut out in the next film, as they have to rebuild their army to take on the might of the First Order. It will be interesting to see if there will be a time jump in the movie, allowing the story to fast forward to the end game.

One aspect of the plot that the upcoming film can continue to explore is the background of Rey. According to a post on Twitter by Josh Horowitz, actor Simon Pegg has confirmed that J.J. Abrams originally had a different vision about Rey’s parents.

Since Abrams will be directing the final film in the new trilogy, he may use this opportunity to modify what has been revealed about Rey’s background. Readers should note that while Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) teased some details about her parents, there is still scope to explore a lot more about them.

Credit: Mike Zeroh/ YouTube