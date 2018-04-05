'Star Wars: Episode 9': Training for cast begins next month

By @sachintrivedig on
Rey
A picture of Daisy Ridley as Rey in "Star Wars: The Force Awakens." Facebook/ Star Wars

The cast members of “Star Wars: Episode 9” will reportedly begin training next month for their respective roles in the movie. The actors who are particularly involved in big action sequences, like lightsaber duels, will have to train extensively for the complex movements they will have to execute while filming.

The upcoming film is the final movie in the new trilogy, which will bring to an end the journey of Rey (Daisy Ridley), an orphan from the junk yards of Jakku who has risen to prominence in the fight against the First Order. According to a report by Mike Zeroh [see below] principal photography of the film will begin by the end of July, but the actors will all start their preliminary work some time later next month.

As far as the plot is concerned, the fans will be excited to know that Rey is teaming up with Finn (John Boyega) again in the film. The two characters largely had separate storylines in “The Last Jedi,” and Mike points out that this mimics the journey of Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) and Leia (Carrie Fisher) in “The Empire Strikes Back.”

The Resistance forces have their work cut out in the next film, as they have to rebuild their army to take on the might of the First Order. It will be interesting to see if there will be a time jump in the movie, allowing the story to fast forward to the end game.

One aspect of the plot that the upcoming film can continue to explore is the background of Rey. According to a post on Twitter by  Josh Horowitz, actor Simon Pegg has confirmed that J.J. Abrams originally had a different vision about Rey’s parents.

Since Abrams will be directing the final film in the new trilogy, he may use this opportunity to modify what has been revealed about Rey’s background. Readers should note that while Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) teased some details about her parents, there is still scope to explore a lot more about them.

Credit: Mike Zeroh/ YouTube

Related
Join the Discussion
Majority of Australian ISPs delivering very close to their maximum plan speeds
PDB service: Telstra offers refunds after customers are hit with unauthorised charges
Sydney Airport welcomed more than 1.3 million international passengers in February
Wesfarmers announces plans to spin off Coles supermarket
Red Lea Chickens enters voluntary administration after 60 years in business
Red Lea Chickens enters voluntary administration after 60 years in business
Australian apparel brand Sambag to close its first store
Australian apparel brand Sambag to close its first store
More Business
Prince Charles and Camilla arrive in Brisbane for Australian tour
'Gift from Stephen': Homeless people enjoy special Easter meal from Hawking family
Zuckerberg fires back at Apple CEO Tim Cook’s Facebook criticism
6 Melbourne police officers filmed beating, humiliating pensioner might face suspension
‘Affluenza’ teen Ethan Couch released after two years from jail
‘Affluenza’ teen Ethan Couch released after two years from jail
Twin sisters with chronic OCD found dead after suspected suicide pact
Twin sisters with chronic OCD found dead after suspected suicide pact
More News
Australia demolished by South Africa, suffer historic Test series loss
John Isner outlasts Alexander Zverev Zverev to win Miami Open
Rafael Nadal injury update: World No. 1 to return at Davis Cup
Neymar injury update: PSG, Brazil star expected back in 2-3 weeks
Golden State Warriors vs Indiana Pacers live stream: Watch NBA online
Golden State Warriors vs Indiana Pacers live stream: Watch NBA online
NBA Trade News: Spurs could deal Kawhi Leonard this offseason
NBA Trade News: Spurs could deal Kawhi Leonard this offseason
More Sports
'Chrono Trigger' PC port patch to add original graphics after fan furor
'Fortnite Battle Royale' ditches invites, now available for iOS
New PS4 games for April 2018: 'God of War' and more
Cutting calorie consumption by 15 percent for two years slows down ageing
New Steam games for March week 4: 'Ash of Gods' and more
New Steam games for March week 4: 'Ash of Gods' and more
Pasta can help in weight loss, research suggests
Pasta can help in weight loss, research suggests
More Life
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Leaked pictures from set
‘Star Trek Discovery’ season 2: Jonathan Frakes returns
‘Outlander’ season 4: Maril Davis on cold weather in Scotland
'Days of Our Lives' April 4-6 spoilers [VIDEO]
'Hawaii Five 0' season 8 episode 19 spoilers
'Hawaii Five 0' season 8 episode 19 spoilers
'Star Wars: Episode 9': Training for cast begins next month
‘Star Wars: Episode 9’: Scope to change Rey’s background
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car