'Star Wars; Episode 9' spoilers: Possible secrets about Rey's parents

By @sachintrivedig on
Rey
A picture of Daisy Ridley as Rey in "Star Wars: The Force Awakens." Facebook/ Star Wars

The question about Rey’s (Daisy Ridley) parents may come again in “Star Wars: Episode 9.” A new casting announcement suggests that a character from the non-canon Expanded Universe (EU) will make an appearance in the film. The following article contains spoilers.

According to a report by ThatHashTagShow, the new character that the producers are looking to cast is Mara, a lead character who is 40-50 years old. The report notes that it is common to use place holder names while casting a major character, but the deliberate use of this name does raise some questions.

In the EU, Mara Jade was an important character who was once the pawn of the Emperor. Later she fell in love with Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), and the two got married and had children. She also helped the Jedi Master build his new school to train the next generation of Force wielders.

“The Last Jedi” has already revealed Rey’s parents to be no one special, who gave up the child on the planet Jakku. However, with the casting of a character named Mara it does raise the question of some secret about her past.

Is Rey the child of Luke and Mara? If she is the Jedi Master’s daughter, why didn’t he say anything to her when they met?

There will be a lot of questions to answer in the final movie if Mara is revealed to be the daughter of Luke. However, what can’t be denied is that there may be more to Rey’s background than what Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) said.

The flashback scene of Rey as a little girl crying out, as a star ship left the planet Jakku suggests that there is something important that hasn’t yet been told.

More spoilers about “Star Wars: Episode 9” may be revealed in the coming months, once the filming begins.

