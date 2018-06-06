'Star Wars: Episode 9' may get an interesting working title

By @sachintrivedig on
Director J.J. Abrams (R) and cast member Daisy Ridley have a chat during a news conference for their upcoming movie "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" in Urayasu, Chiba prefecture, the suburbs of Tokyo, Japan, December 11, 2015.
The cameras are about to start rolling for “Star Wars: Episode 9,” and that means JJ Abrams will have to choose a working title for the film. Given the secrecy of the project, the cast and crew generally use a code name while talking about the film internally, and this is the working title.

According to a report by the fan site FanthaTracks, the working title of the film has been updated to “trIXie.” The site had previously suggested the title of the film to be “Black Diamond,” but it now claims to have uncovered documentary proof of the name change.

The research methods used to get the documents about the working title are reportedly the same the team used before to uncover the titles of the other “Star Wars” movies. The report notes that each name has some loose connection to something related to the franchise or the director making the movie.

In the past, Foodles Production Limited- AVCO was used as the title for “The Force Awakens.” The title apparently is inspired by the place where Abrams first saw “A New Hope,” the movie that started this cultural phenomenon.

Similarly “Rogue One” was Lunak Heavy Industries Limited – Los Alamos, the birth place of the atomic bomb, and in the movie- the Death Star. “The Last Jedi” was called Space Bear, which is a reference to how Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) went into hiding for years.

The upcoming movie is associated with Carbonado Industries Limited-  trIXie. While the name trixie doesn’t have any evident meaning for the film, the term Carbonado may give a clue about the plot.

In the real world, Carbonado is a mineral often called Black Diamond. It is extremely rare and can only be found in Brazil and Central African Republic. Will the plot of the final film involve a rare mineral?

