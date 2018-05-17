'Star Wars: Episode 9' 'Leaked' scene description from concept art

Scene descriptions of “Star Wars: Episode 9” have leaked online. The fans will get to see a familiar planet that is yet to be introduced in the movies, and it will be Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) who will be travelling there, according to a new report. The following article contains spoilers.

According to a report by Mike Zeroh [see below] leaked concept arts of the upcoming film reveal a scene in which Poe and Finn (John Boyega) are seen wearing dirty civilian clothes, which may be a disguise. What will be interesting in this scene is that Finn will have long hair, which means Boyega will have to grow his hair or wear a wig, but the report suggests that the actor will be growing his hair.

Finn and Poe will be walking and pushing through a crowd of aliens in a city. The city, or the planet, in this scene is expected to be Nar Shaddaa, a famous planet from the franchise that the gamers will especially be familiar with.

Will JJ Abrams introduce the shadowy world of Nar Shaddaa in the upcoming film? Even if the planet is not featured in the film, the planet will be very similar to Nar Shaddaa, according to the leaked scene descriptions.

Another concept art shows Finn and Poe in this same planet, and this time they are seen in a fire fight. Finn is said to be ducked behind a container while Poe is leaning up to shoot. The other character in this scene is Rose (Kelly Marie Tran), who will be wearing a completely different hairstyle. Rose is reportedly sitting in the gunner’s seat in the Millennium Falcon in the concept art.

Rose will reportedly get a bigger role in “Star Wars: Episode 9.” How exactly Abrams will give Rose a bigger role remains to be seen.

Credit: Mike Zeroh/ YouTube