'Star Wars: Episode 9' 'Leaked' scene description from concept art

By @sachintrivedig on
'Star Wars'
A poster of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," directed by Rian Johnson. Star Wars/ Facebook

Scene descriptions of “Star Wars: Episode 9” have leaked online. The fans will get to see a familiar planet that is yet to be introduced in the movies, and it will be Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) who will be travelling there, according to a new report. The following article contains spoilers.

According to a report by Mike Zeroh [see below] leaked concept arts of the upcoming film reveal a scene in which Poe and Finn (John Boyega) are seen wearing dirty civilian clothes, which may be a disguise. What will be interesting in this scene is that Finn will have long hair, which means Boyega will have to grow his hair or wear a wig, but the report suggests that the actor will be growing his hair.

Finn and Poe will be walking and pushing through a crowd of aliens in a city. The city, or the planet, in this scene is expected to be Nar Shaddaa, a famous planet from the franchise that the gamers will especially be familiar with.

Will JJ Abrams introduce the shadowy world of Nar Shaddaa in the upcoming film? Even if the planet is not featured in the film, the planet will be very similar to Nar Shaddaa, according to the leaked scene descriptions.

Another concept art shows Finn and Poe in this same planet, and this time they are seen in a fire fight. Finn is said to be ducked behind a container while Poe is leaning up to shoot. The other character in this scene is Rose (Kelly Marie Tran), who will be wearing a completely different hairstyle. Rose is reportedly sitting in the gunner’s seat in the Millennium Falcon in the concept art.

Rose will reportedly get a bigger role in “Star Wars: Episode 9.” How exactly Abrams will give Rose a bigger role remains to be seen.

Credit: Mike Zeroh/ YouTube

Related
Join the Discussion
Australian governments don’t work with each other and it’s causing trouble
Australian millennials’ incomes have grown more than in other countries
The world needs to build more than two billion new homes over the next 80 years
The world economy can benefit from a vindicated Trump
Strong Economic Data Cause Declines In Gold - Will This Last?
Strong Economic Data Cause Declines In Gold - Will This Last?
Organic agriculture is going mainstream, but not the way you think it is
Organic agriculture is going mainstream, but not the way you think it is
More Business
NSW boy, 7, dies after accidentally hit by father’s reversing ute
British couple lose £90K to daughter who claimed loan was a gift
Outcry in Spain after court clears 5 men of raping teen
Prince Louis of Cambridge: The new royal baby finally has a name
Qantas apologises to passenger who suffered second-degree burns on flight
Qantas apologises to passenger who suffered second-degree burns on flight
Adelaide teacher Bettina Schmoock spared jail for grooming student for sex
Adelaide teacher Bettina Schmoock spared jail for grooming student for sex
More News
More Sports
Melting Arctic sends a message: Climate change is here in a big way
Driverless cars are already here but the roads aren't ready for them
New Steam games for March week 4: 'Ash of Gods' and more
Pasta can help in weight loss, research suggests
‘Delete Facebook account’ searches rise 95% in Australia [Infographic]
‘Delete Facebook account’ searches rise 95% in Australia [Infographic]
Why you should talk to your children about Cambridge Analytica
Why you should talk to your children about Cambridge Analytica
More Life
Nicholas Meyer working on new ‘Star Trek’ stories
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson teases picture
‘Star Wars: Episode 9’: Poe travels to familiar planet
‘Mission: Impossible- Fallout’: Look at new villain
Meghan Markle speaks up about father’s attendance at wedding
Meghan Markle speaks up about father’s attendance at wedding
'Outlander' season 4: Sophie Skelton's 'gift' on the set
‘Outlander’ season 4: Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe tease Sophie
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car