'Star Wars: Episode 9': Lando may be back

More reports are surfacing online, essentially confirming the return of Billy Dee Williams in “Star Wars: Episode 9.” The actor played the role of Lando Calrissian in the original trilogy, and now he may be back to fight against the First Order.

According to a report by FanthaTracks Williams will be reprising his role as Lando in the upcoming film. There have been several unconfirmed reports in the past that suggest the character will return. Now, two independent sources have reportedly confirmed the news.

All the cast members of the film are currently busy with the physical training that is required for the film. The actual filming is expected to begin sometime next month. More details about the casting will be revealed in the coming months.

Lando was expected to be a part of “The Last Jedi.” That did not happen, and now it looks like it’s almost confirmed that the character will be seen in the next film.

Williams has already leant his voice to the animation version of Lando. Now, the fans may get to see the actor in the flesh.

According to a report by MovieWeb, William’s son is also getting asked a lot of questions about the return of Lando. Corey Dee Williams has said that he is not allowed to speak on the subject. He can neither confirm nor deny the return of Lando.

The return of Lando will be significant in the next film because he is the only one from the original trilogy who will be a part of the next film, apart from Chewbacca.

“Star Wars: Episode 9” will be directed by JJ Abrams. The film is set to be released on Dec. 20, 2019 in the US. The producers are yet to announce an exact release date of the film in Australia.