'Star Wars: Episode 9': Clues left by 'The Last Jedi'

By @sachintrivedig on
'Star Wars'
A poster of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," directed by Rian Johnson. Star Wars/ Facebook

There were some definite clues that “The Last Jedi” left behind for the fans, giving hints about what to expect in “Star Wars: Episode 9.” The next film is the final installment of the new trilogy, so it should bring to a close the story of Rey (Daisy Ridley) and Kylo Ren (Adam Driver). The following article contains spoilers of the Rian Johnson movie.

The biggest event in “The Last Jedi” is the death of Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill). Just like his Jedi Masters before him, Luke vanished into thin air at the time of his death. There was peace and purpose in his passing, according to Leia (Carrie Fisher), which means that he will return as a Force Ghost in the final film.

Another clue that suggests that Luke will return is the conversation between him and Kylo Ren during the duel. The Jedi Master told his former apprentice that he would be with Kylo Ren always if the latter struck him down in anger. This is very similar to what Obi-Wan (Alec Guinness) said in his duel against Darth Vader.

As far as Kylo Ren is concerned, his connection with Rey continues even after the death of Snoke (Andy Serkis). However, the Jedi apprentice shut down that connection in the final moments of the film. Yet, the fate of these two characters is certainly connected, and this will play out in the next film.

It may not be smooth sailing for Rey from here. She has just taken her first steps in becoming a Jedi. Luke was particularly concerned about her pull towards the Dark Side. So, she may be tested in the next movie. She has the books from the Jedi Temple with her to guide her become the new hope against the First Order.

“Star Wars: Episode 9” may also help set up the plot for the next trilogy that is currently being developed. “The Last Jedi” teased the rise of a whole new generation of Force sensitives, when it showed the stable boy at Canto Bight pick up the broom using the Force. That means there are many more stories to look forward to that will all be interwoven to the main saga.

Related
Join the Discussion
Australia's king of retail malls, Frank Lowy, sells Westfield shopping centres
Australia's mining industry is looking positive for 2018: analyst
Fare increase in Melbourne: UberX drivers to charge $1.15 per kilometre
Amazon launches in Australia and here are the best deals so far
NAB customers to receive compensation for being overcharged interest on home loans
NAB customers to receive compensation for being overcharged interest on home loans
Campaign to help stop customer abuse towards Australian workers this Christmas
Campaign to help stop customer abuse towards Australian workers this Christmas
More Business
'Russia will go only forward': Putin declares run for re-election in 2018
Palestinians condemn Trump's recognition of Jerusalem; Israeli government calls it ‘beautiful gift’
Australians think life is better now than 50 years ago
MI5, police foiled alleged plot to attack and kill Theresa May: report
Australian marriage equality: Parliament legalises same-sex marriage
Australian marriage equality: Parliament legalises same-sex marriage
'My lawful wedded spouse' suggested to become new title at Australian weddings
'My lawful wedded spouse' suggested to become new title at Australian weddings
More News
Australian golfer Mark Hensby suspended for doping violation
Lakers nearly drafted Tracy McGrady in 1997
2017 Ashes: Australia clinch 3-0 series victory at Perth
Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors live stream: Watch NBA online
Ferrari threaten to quit F1 in 2021 over engine regulations
Ferrari threaten to quit F1 in 2021 over engine regulations
NBA Trade News: Thunder not ready to move Paul George
NBA Trade News: Thunder not ready to move Paul George
More Sports
Square Enix CEO clarifies ‘Deux Ex’ hiatus, promises ‘amazing’ game with Marvel
Steam sale: Save up to US$215 with Fanatical’s Nemesis Bundle 4
Cards Against Humanity buys land to stop Trump from building wall
Steam sale: Fanatical Max Damage Bundle promises 8 'chaotic' games for US$3.49
Amid PUBG fame, developer Bluehole readies release of MMORPG 'Ascent: Infinite Realm'
Amid PUBG fame, developer Bluehole readies release of MMORPG 'Ascent: Infinite Realm'
Steam sale: Save US$443 with the exhilarating Humble Codemasters Racing Bundle
Steam sale: Save US$443 with the exhilarating Humble Codemasters Racing Bundle
More Life
'Hawaii Five 0' season 8 episode 12 spoilers
‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’: Poe had a different role
‘Vikings’ season 5: Another battle in York
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Two massive battle episodes
'Outlander' season 4: Making a home in America
‘Outlander’ season 4: Storyline teased
'Star Wars: Episode 9': Clues left by 'The Last Jedi'
‘Star Wars: Episode 9’: What to expect
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car