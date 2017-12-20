'Star Wars: Episode 9': Clues left by 'The Last Jedi'

There were some definite clues that “The Last Jedi” left behind for the fans, giving hints about what to expect in “Star Wars: Episode 9.” The next film is the final installment of the new trilogy, so it should bring to a close the story of Rey (Daisy Ridley) and Kylo Ren (Adam Driver). The following article contains spoilers of the Rian Johnson movie.

The biggest event in “The Last Jedi” is the death of Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill). Just like his Jedi Masters before him, Luke vanished into thin air at the time of his death. There was peace and purpose in his passing, according to Leia (Carrie Fisher), which means that he will return as a Force Ghost in the final film.

Another clue that suggests that Luke will return is the conversation between him and Kylo Ren during the duel. The Jedi Master told his former apprentice that he would be with Kylo Ren always if the latter struck him down in anger. This is very similar to what Obi-Wan (Alec Guinness) said in his duel against Darth Vader.

As far as Kylo Ren is concerned, his connection with Rey continues even after the death of Snoke (Andy Serkis). However, the Jedi apprentice shut down that connection in the final moments of the film. Yet, the fate of these two characters is certainly connected, and this will play out in the next film.

It may not be smooth sailing for Rey from here. She has just taken her first steps in becoming a Jedi. Luke was particularly concerned about her pull towards the Dark Side. So, she may be tested in the next movie. She has the books from the Jedi Temple with her to guide her become the new hope against the First Order.

“Star Wars: Episode 9” may also help set up the plot for the next trilogy that is currently being developed. “The Last Jedi” teased the rise of a whole new generation of Force sensitives, when it showed the stable boy at Canto Bight pick up the broom using the Force. That means there are many more stories to look forward to that will all be interwoven to the main saga.