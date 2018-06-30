| Make IBT your homepage

'Star Wars: Episode 9': Changes in Kylo Ren

By @sachintrivedig on
Kylo Ren
A picture of Adam Driver as Kylo Ren from "Star Wars: The Force Awakens." Facebook/ Star Wars

A time jump is expected in “Star Wars: Episode 9,” which means the characters in the film will have evolved during this time period. The costumes of the characters will also undergo a change. A new report looks at what changes can be expected from Kylo Ren (Ada Driver) based on leaked concept art descriptions. The following article contains spoilers.

According to a report by Mike Zeroh [see below] the concept art descriptions of the upcoming film suggest that Kylo Ren will be getting a short cape that has a similar colour to the one Count Dooku (Christopher Lee) wore in the prequel trilogy.  The cape will be short and it will stop at around his hips.

There will also be some elements from the Darth Vader costume that will be borrowed for Kylo Ren’s new costume. Ben has always been inspired by his grandfather and that will continue to be showcased through his costume in the film.

Kylo Ren will continue to wear a hood, but this will be more like Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) in “Revenge of the Sith.” His belt has reportedly been replaced by a little device with a LED light. These subtle additions should connect the character to the robotic suit of Darth Vader.

Readers should note that not all designs from the concept art stage make it to the film. However, the fans do get an idea about what to expect in the film.

Driver is reportedly set to start training to reprise his role from this week. More details about his actual costume in the film may be revealed when he starts filming.

“Star Wars: Episode 9” will be directed by JJ Abrams. The film is set to be released on Dec. 20 in the US. The producers are yet to announce an exact release date for Australia.

Credit: Mike Zeroh/ YouTube

