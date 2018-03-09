'Star Wars: Episode 9': Canyon in Mexico being considered as filming location

By @sachintrivedig on
"Star Wars Battlefront" Electronic Arts media briefing
Sigurlina Ingvarsdottir, senior producer at EA Digital Illusions Creative Entertainment, introduces the new video game "Star Wars Battlefront" during Electronic Arts media briefing before the opening day of the Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California June 15, 2015. Reuters/Kevork Djansezian

There could be some exciting new landscapes to see in “Star Wars: Episode 9.” The scouting team is exploring exotic new locations for principal photography, and according to a new report they are now considering filming in a beautiful canyon in Mexico.

According to a report by Mike Zeroh [see below] the scouting team is exploring the canyon known as Sumidero in Mexico. The canyon is inside a national park with the same name. The tourists that currently visit the valley take a boat trip on the river flowing through it and watch the endangered species living there like the river crocodiles and spider monkeys.

The report notes that the river crocodiles and spider monkeys offer the producers a chance to come up with new unique aliens living in the planet that this location will be standing in for in the movie. Readers should note that the Progs in “Last Jedi” were inspired by the real-life puffins that live on the island of Skellig Michael, which is where scenes for the planet Ahch-To were filmed.

The Progs became a big hit, both in the movie as well as in the line of merchandise that have been released. Will Director J.J. Abrams choose to introduce another alien creature in his film?

Irrespective of whether or not some cute new alien creature will be introduced in the film, the Sumidero Canyon certainly looks beautiful. Readers should note that this location is reportedly just being considered at the moment, and the list of locations where the movie will be filmed hasn’t been announced yet.

The principal photography for “Star Wars: Episode 9” is expected to begin by the end of July. The plot will focus on the rebirth of the Resistance movement across the galaxy to take on the First Order. The film is set to be released on Dec. 20, 2019 in the US.

Credit: Mike Zeroh/ YouTube

