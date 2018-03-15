'Star Trek Discovery' season 2: Plot may be about science and spirituality

Star Trek: Discovery tv series
CBS' "Star Trek: Discovery" teaser poster Facebook/Star Trek: Discovery

The producers have teased the possible theme of “Star Trek Discovery” season 2. After fighting an intense war against the klingons, the plot of the show may now focus on the conflict between science and spirituality.

Executive Producers Gretchen J. Berg and Aaron Harberts have been considering multiple themes and one of them is the conflict between science and spirituality, ComicBook reports. This theme is particularly important because the Federation has just concluded a devastating war that nearly wiped them out of existence.

Now that the war has ended, the question is how will the Federation rebuild itself? What will they need to rebuild?

“What we're most excited to do is to continue thematic exploration and philosophical exploration and debate, and these characters are perfectly primed to carry storylines like that,” Harberts said.

The producers teased that they have something up their sleeve, which they didn’t reveal, but they also added that they don’t have all the answers yet. The plan is to go ahead with the work for season 2, and in the process come with the new themes they want to explore or the new direction they want the main characters to take.

More details about what to expect next on the show may be revealed during the panel discussion at the upcoming WorldCon. A team from the show will be taking part in the panel discussion. Cast member Mary Chieffo (L’Rell) will be moderating the discussion. The panelists will be Producers Berg and Harberts, Production Designer Tamara Deverell,  Costume Designer Gersha Phillips, Props Master Mario Moreira, Glenn Hetrick & James MacKinnon from Prosthetics & Special FX Makeup, Composer Jeff Russo , and VFX Supervisor Jason Zimmerman.

WorldCon will take place from the 23rd to 25th at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California. The “Star Trek Discovery” team will be there on the 24th from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. in Room North 200A.

