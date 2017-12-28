'Star Trek Discovery' initial plan had an unusual crew member

By @sachintrivedig on
Star Trek: Discovery tv series
CBS' "Star Trek: Discovery" teaser poster Facebook/Star Trek: Discovery

A team from “Star Trek Discovery” TV series participated in the PaleyFest and spoke about the show there. During the discussion Executive Producer Alex Kurtzman revealed some interesting details about how they had initial planned for an unusual crew member on the ship.

According to a report by TrekMovie, Kurtzman revealed the initial plan was to have the tardigrade as a crew member on the ship. Tardigrade is a microscopic creature that lives in water, and on the show it played an important part of the plot.

Kurtzman revealed that they had originally planned to keep the tardigrade as one of the crew members. The idea was at such an advanced stage that they actually had a puppet ready to use on the set. However, that plan was never implemented. The producer explained the change by saying that although they wanted to do it they just couldn’t pull it off.

There was a reason for introducing the creature as one of the crew members. “…It was going to be like you come in and there was Mary and there was Shazad and then there is Ephraim [named for the first zoologist to observe tardigrades]. It would have been really cool because he would have just been there,” Kurtzman said.

As far as the future of the show is concerned the producer promised that they will be bringing in other canon characters. But, the introduction will be slow because they want to spend more time with each new major character after the introduction. The producer did not give any details about which characters they plan to introduce or when they plan to bring them in.

“Star Trek Discovery” is currently in a mid-season break. The show will return with episode 10 titled “Despite Yourself” on Jan. 7, 2018. The plot will focus on how the ship and its crew will deal with the challenges in an unfamiliar territory in space.

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car