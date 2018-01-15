'Star Trek Discovery': Four-way love triangle will 'come to a head'

By @sachintrivedig on
Star Trek: Discovery tv series
CBS' "Star Trek: Discovery" teaser poster Facebook/Star Trek: Discovery

Ash is turning out to be a very interesting character in “Star Trek Discovery,” ever since a big reveal about him. In a recent interview, cast member Shazad Latif, who plays this role, talked about what it’s like to play this complicated character and teased what the future episodes hold for him. The following article contains spoilers from episodes that have already aired.

In an interview with SYFY Wire, Latif said that playing the role of Ash/Voq was both the “greatest” and “scariest” gifts. The actor said that playing the role is “stressful” and “scary,” but at the same time “very beautiful” and “very rewarding.”

Ash was first introduced as a strong warrior, but later his vulnerability was shown as someone who was going through PTSD. Later, in a shocking reveal, the character turned out to be the Klingon Voq, who underwent an operation to infiltrate the Federation.

Something went wrong with the operation, and the character has difficulty in remembering who he really is. An added complication is his relationship with the Federation officer Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) and the Klingon L’Rell (Mary Chieffo).

“Me and Sonequa, we always wanted to push it,” Latif said. The main thrust of the relationship of the two is how vulnerable Ash feels and how Michael is the strong one in this relationship. Latif said that it was important to show how his character was vulnerable around Michael, both in the bedroom and outside.

When asked to tease some details about what’s in store for his character, Latif said that the relationship of Ash/Voq with Michael and L’Rell will “come to a head.” From things like the Culber (Wilson Cruz) case, it is only a matter of time before the truth of his identity is revealed to everyone. “It's a culmination of everything and it's going to be very exciting to watch,” he teased.

