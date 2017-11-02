'Star Trek Discovery' Death teased in episode 8 preview

Saru (Doug Jones) will be the main focus of “Star Trek Discovery” episode 8. The preview video of the episode teases a possible death of a major character, making it one of the darkest chapter yet in the journey of the new ship of the Federation. The Klingons will also be back, so there will be a lot of action.

Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green), Ash Tyler (Shazad Latif) and Saru will be traveling to an alien planet in the next episode, a preview video posted on YouTube shows. There seems to a strange phenomenon there that the crew members will be studying, but there will be a big setback that will come with this study.

The fans will get more insight about Saru in the next episode. The character belongs to a species known as Kelpien. The preview video shows him explaining how his species survived because they are all born afraid. Saru too has lived his whole life in fear. He’s apparently been afraid in very moment of his life. However there will be a moment in the next episode when the character will no longer feel fear.

Is Saru going to die in episode 8? The strange phenomenon on the planet and the character sharing his thoughts in sickbay suggests that this will be the end of the road for him. The statement by the captain about grieving also confirms the possibility of a major death.

The starship Discovery too will face challenges in the next episode. The war rages on, and the Klingons will be back. The ship will be engaged in what appears to be multiple battles.

Admiral Cornwell (Jayne Brook) will be back in episode 8. Readers will remember that she was captured by the Klingons previously, after she was captured during a meeting with two factions that were supposed to be against the dominance of one leader. The character will now be seen getting tortured.