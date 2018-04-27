'Star Trek 4' movie: 'Jessica Jones' director takes charge

“Star Trek 4” is happening and S.J. Clarkson has reportedly been chosen to helm the film. The plot of the movie is expected to include some time travel, and a possible return of an important dead character.

According to a report by Variety, Clarkson has been chosen to be the first female director to helm a movie from the “Star Trek” franchise. Clarkson has worked as a director for popular TV shows like “Orange Is The New Black” and “Jessica Jones.”

The confirmed cast members of the film are Chris Pine (James Kirk), Zachary Quinto (Spock), and John Cho (Sulu). Chris Hemsworth is reportedly reprising his role as George Kirk.

The return of George Kirk may give the fans a clue about what the plot of the upcoming film will be. James’ father sacrificed his life and his ship in order to save the others from a Romulan attack. The attack happed the day James was born.

How will George return in the films if he is dead? The simple way for this to happen is for the plot to include another time travel. The 2009 film was a reboot for the franchise that involved time travel. This time around James may go back in time and meet his father for the very first time.

It will be interesting to see if James will be time travelling alone or if the other members of the crew will be involved. There are already two Spocks in the current time line.

The production details of “Star Trek 4” and the release date haven’t been announced yet. More casting announcements may be made in the coming months.

The “Star Trek” reboot has been a big success, with each movie earning well over $300 million (about AU$396 million). With the success of the new TV series from the franchise, it will be interesting to see how the next film will perform at the box office.