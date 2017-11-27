‘Star Ocean: The Last Hope’: New trailer released for PC and PS4 remaster

A Square Enix video game logo is seen at the Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3, in Los Angeles, California, United States, June 17, 2015.

A Square Enix video game logo is seen at the Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3, in Los Angeles, California, United States, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Square Enix has released the official launch trailer for, wait for it, “Star Ocean: The Last Hope 4K & Full HD Remaster.” The extremely specific title is itself an indication of what to expect from the remastered version of one of the most well-received Star Ocean instalments.

The trailer shows plenty of stuff from the game. Those who have played the original release will find a few of the scenes familiar. It shows the characters Edge Maverick and childhood friend Reimi as they attempt to put a stop on evil forces that threaten the safety of the universe. There are, however, scenes that enter in spoiler territory, so watch at your own risk.

So what makes this relaunch different than the one first released in 2009? For starters, the game is promised to look better. It will receive full HD resolution support once released for the PlayStation 4, as well as a 4K upgrade for the PC. The latter version will also receive full keyboard support, as well as the freedom to control graphics settings.

In fact, the game already has its Steam page up and running. The Day One edition promises a 10% discount, including a mini-soundtrack. The offer ends on December 12.

On the other hand, PS4 owners will receive exclusive console themes and PSN avatars if they purchase the game on the PlayStation Store before January 8. Do take note that the game will only be released digitally for both platforms.

“Star Ocean: The Last Hope 4K & Full HD Remaster” will be available for purchase online on November 29 Australian time. The game was developed by tri-Ace and published by Square Enix.

Below is the launch trailer for the remastered version.

Square Enix/YouTube