SSM Australia: Proposal after Yes result, oldest gay couple's plan to wed

Gay wedding cake
Two bride figurines adorn the top of a wedding cake during an illegal same-sex wedding ceremony in central Melbourne August 1, 2009. Reuters/Mick Tsikas

A man’s proposal has been caught on camera following the announcement that it is a Yes for same-sex marriage in Australia. The vote to legalise SSM may also lead the couple who’s believed to be the oldest same-sex partners in Australia to get hitched in January.

Nearly two-thirds of Australians voted in favour of gay marriage ensuring that the nation’s Parliament will start considering legalising SSM before the year ends. And as Aussies celebrate the result of the gay marriage postal survey, James Brechney got down on one knee to ask his boyfriend, Stuart Henshall, to tie the knot. The pair was with family and friends at Sydney’s Prince Alfred park, where crowds celebrated and waved rainbow flags.

It’s a Yes!

Brechney said the by-product of the postal survey has been “this beautiful moment.”On live TV, he also said it was something they have been fighting for so long, and that he and Henshall have done rallies together and it just been “really amazing.”

The couple have been together for two and a half years. Brechney told 9News it has been a journey for them.

Then he produced a ring and told his boyfriend, “Stuart, I love you with all my heart and I want to tell you something in front of the camera- will you marry me?” Henshall said yes. The couple kissed in front of the camera.

Brechney was grateful for other Australians for voting yes. He added the manner society has changed so much over a decade has been incredible.

Save the date

John Challis, 89, and Arthur Cheeseman, 85, have talked about their plan to marry in January after a half-century together but “not with any fuss.” For the couple, the result of the postal survey gave them a new dignity, a new status, a new place in society.

Cheeseman told ABC Radio that they are planning to marry. The retired pharmacist described how their wedding would be, saying it would be quiet and simple. “I have got a 90th birthday coming up next year, we might combine it with that,” he said.

The news about the result of the same-sex marriage survey quickly spread globally. Some celebrities, including Miley Cyrus, Boy George, Stephen Fry and Kylie Minogue welcomed the news.

Penny Wong, a Labor MP who was Australia’s first openly homosexual cabinet minister, cried as the results were announced on Wednesday. She said she was relieved and thanked the people of Australia.

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
