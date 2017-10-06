SSM: ABS issues replacement forms after Arnhem land residents burned them

Hand-written messages line at a call centre for the Yes campaign in Australia's gay marriage vote, as Australia's high court continues a hearing on the validity of a government plan for a postal vote to legalise same-sex marriage, in Sydney, Australia, September 6, 2017.

Some residents of a remote Arnhem land community have burned about 50 same-sex marriage survey forms. The reason they did was because they misunderstood the question and had thought they were being asked whether or not a man must be compelled to marry another man.

Australian Bureau of Statistics deputy statistician Jonathan Palmer confirmed to the ABC that a group of people in Ramingining, 560 kilometres east of Darwin, had destroyed their forms. The incident was brought to the attention of the ABS by a member of the community.

To deal with the misunderstanding, ABS staff contacted them to explain what the survey was asking and re-issued forms. The body has deployed teams of field officers to about 200 communities to assist them with the returning of the surveys. English is not the first language of several people in remote Aboriginal communities.

"Our people are out there for between one to three days, I think there's plenty of time for them to have the length of conversation required," Palmer said, according to The ABC. The ABS staff does not bring interpreters with them, but has audio recordings of survey explanations in at least 14 Aboriginal languages.

An ABS spokesman said the visits to remote Aboriginal communities were planned in consultation with local communities to ensure cultural sensitivities are observed. The spokesman also confirmed that the ABS was aware of the case in an Arnhem Land community, and that replacement forms have been issued and the case has been resolved, news.com.au reported.

"I'm very satisfied that we've got a pretty comprehensive program to get out and give as many people as possible a say in this matter," Palmer said, adding he thinks their estimate of 9.2 million forms received as of last Friday shows a very strong community interest. Coalition for Marriage spokesman Lyle Shelton said the high turnout suggests that the public understands the gravity of the debate as well as its consequences for the community. He said this is consistent with the number of calls and emails from people all over the country who are concerned about the impacts for same-sex marriage.

Meanwhile, Equality Campaign director Clint McGilvray said there was “no room for complacency” when it came to returning survey forms. He said there are millions of people who have not posted back and voted yes, and it is important that they get them off in the post box.

