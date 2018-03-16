Square Enix officially reveals 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider,' teaser included

There wasn’t much surprise anymore, but Square Enix has finally announced “Shadow of the Tomb Raider,” the game that will close Lara Croft’s origin story arc. The other good news? It’s not a timed exclusive.

Coinciding with the US release of the film version starring Alicia Vikander, Square Enix has officially revealed (despite the leaks that happened beforehand) that “Shadow of the Tomb Raider” will release on September 14 this year. The game is expected to simultaneously land on PS4, PC and Xbox One. It can be remembered that 2015’s “Rise of the Tomb Raider” was a timed exclusive for Xbox consoles before it was released on other platforms.

Head to the official Tomb Raider website and you’d see a timer counting down towards a reveal event on April 27. Visitors can watch the teaser by clicking on the link below the countdown. The puzzle next to it, scheduled to be unlocked on March 19 at 9:00 am PDT (March 20, 3:00 am AEDT), is expected to reveal more information regarding the game.

The teaser (see below) is something to think about. It begins with what appears to be an eclipse, then jumps to Lara running in a forest, most likely pursued by baddies. Other scenes show her climbing a rock wall, entering a cavern with a giant pyramid, and standing on top of a spot while gazing out at the eclipse beyond. The teaser ends with the title of the game, the “O” in “Tomb” in the form of the said eclipse. One can assume that the phenomenon would play an important role in Lara’s transformation as the older, more mature tomb raider.

The good news is, fans from the US, the UK, and Europe can already preorder "Shadow of the Tomb Raider." Take note that the Standard Edition is the only one that’s currently available.

Tomb Raider/YouTube