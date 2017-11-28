Square Enix CEO clarifies ‘Deux Ex’ hiatus, promises ‘amazing’ game with Marvel

final-fantasy-square-enix
Visitors play Final Fantasy XV, a video game published by Square-Enix at the Paris Games Week, a trade fair for video games in Paris, France, October 26, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Square Enix CEO Yosuke Matsuda has clarified reports of the game company putting the “Deus Ex” franchise on hold. In the same interview with GamesIndustry.biz, the CEO explained the risks behind their multi-game partnership with Marvel.

In the interview, Matsuda spoke about reports of the alleged hiatus of Deus Ex, saying that Square Enix has never formally announced that it is discontinuing the series. The company, according to the CEO, is in fact undergoing discussions with regards to future instalments.

The rumour surfaced at the beginning of the year. Media outlets have begun surmising that the highly successful stealth franchise would be put to rest following Square Enix’s then-newly announced projects with Marvel. Eurogamer, for instance, “understands” that future instalments have been put on hiatus due to the multi-game partnership.

Matsuda, however, referred to the company’s development line-up. “Of course, it would be ideal if we could work on all of them all of the time, but the fact of the matter is some titles have to wait their turn,” the CEO said. “The reason there isn't a Deus Ex right now is just a product of our development line-up because there are other titles we are working on."

According to the GamesIndustry.biz interview, the same can be said for the Thief games, another successful franchise from Square Enix. “This is in no small part because Eidos Montreal is one of several studios working on Square Enix's multi-year, multi-game partnership with Marvel Studios,” the report says.

Matsuda did not give an exact number when asked about the allocation of teams working on the Marvel projects; he, however, admitted to “dedicating considerable development resources” to the upcoming titles that would come out of this partnership.

The interview points out the risk that comes with developing superhero games. With the string of movies from Marvel and DC, it is possible for the audience to feel fatigued by the genre.

Matsuda acknowledges the venture, at the same time promising the things to come. "There would be nothing we could do at all if that was the view we took," the CEO said.

"I believe that the level of the game that we're developing right now, as far as I have seen, is amazing and you'll be seeing news about it going forward,” Matsuda added. “I make a point of regularly checking on the build, and to me it looks amazing."

Square Enix is responsible for the legendary Final Fantasy and Dragon Quest franchises. Recently, the company released the high-def remaster “Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age” for the PS4.

