Square Enix announces new Tomb Raider game, hides secret word in tweet

Game director Brian Horton introduces the "Rise of the Tomb Raider" video game during game publisher Microsoft's Xbox media briefing before the opening day of the Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3, in Los Angeles, California, United States, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Square Enix has announced that it is indeed working on a new Tomb Raider game. The announcement was made via a tweet, which seems to hint at the title of Lara Croft’s next adventure.

On December 8, Square Enix tweeted the news about the new Tomb Raider game. According to the message, the developer is “taking a new approach this time,” which most likely pertains to its method of announcement.

“A new Tomb Raider game is coming,” the tweet reads, followed by a promise that the gap between the official reveal and the actual release date won't be too long. A “major event” is expected to happen next year.

The last sentence of the announcement pertains to the game as “Lara Croft’s defining adventure.” Plenty of theories can be given as to why. It can be remembered that last year, the title of the next instalment seemed to have leaked after a Redditor secretly took a picture of someone working on the alleged game on a laptop. When zoomed in, one can read the words “Shadow of the Tomb Raider.”

As if confirming the leak, Square Enix appeared to have hidden a secret message on its announcement. People online were quick to notice that spelling the first letters of each sentence gives the word “SHADOW.”

In video games, shadows necessarily mean bad news as far as the story is concerned. Will the new game talk about a dark past that would haunt Lara? Does the “shadow” refer to an evil side within the beloved heroine?

Not much is known about the upcoming Tomb Raider. Hopefully, Square Enix announces more info soon, including the platform and release date.