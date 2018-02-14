'Spyro the Dragon' trilogy remaster landing on PS4 this year - report

Activision is currently working on a remastered version of the "Spyro the Dragon" trilogy, according to reports. In fact, the project may be announced as early as March 2018, with a release date planned for Q3 this year.

According to Kotaku UK, “multiple sources familiar with the project” have said that the iconic purple dragon is set to land on the PlayStation 4 as a one-year console exclusive. However, the remastered version flies to other platforms in 2019. The trilogy includes the original classics “Spyro the Dragon,” “Spyro 2: Ripto's Rage!” and “Spyro: Year of the Dragon,” with additional content expected.

Just like the successful “Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy,” which released last year, the remaster of the “Spyro the Dragon” trilogy will reportedly feature a highly improved look for in-game graphics and cinematics. The soundtrack is also expected to be remastered.

As for the exact release date, a source told Kotaku UK that September seems the likeliest. After all, the original Spyro game was launched for the first PlayStation in September 1998. What better way to release an improved version than to release it on the game’s ten-year anniversary.

The remaster is reportedly being developed by Activision-owned Vicarious Visions, the studio responsible for “Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy.” There were reports in February that the remastered version of the Crash games is set to release for the PC and the Nintendo Switch, and that a new Crash title may be released in 2019.

In “Spyro the Dragon,” players control the titular character in an attempt to save other dragons encased in crystal by the evil Gnasty Gnorc. The game released in the original PlayStation to great success, thereby inspiring one of the definitive platforming series in recent memory.