'Spyro the Dragon' trilogy remaster landing on PS4 this year - report

By on
spyro-2
'Spyro 2: Ripto's Rage!' Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Activision is currently working on a remastered version of the "Spyro the Dragon" trilogy, according to reports. In fact, the project may be announced as early as March 2018, with a release date planned for Q3 this year.

According to Kotaku UK, “multiple sources familiar with the project” have said that the iconic purple dragon is set to land on the PlayStation 4 as a one-year console exclusive. However, the remastered version flies to other platforms in 2019. The trilogy includes the original classics “Spyro the Dragon,” “Spyro 2: Ripto's Rage!” and “Spyro: Year of the Dragon,” with additional content expected.

Just like the successful “Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy,” which released last year, the remaster of the “Spyro the Dragon” trilogy will reportedly feature a highly improved look for in-game graphics and cinematics. The soundtrack is also expected to be remastered.

As for the exact release date, a source told Kotaku UK that September seems the likeliest. After all, the original Spyro game was launched for the first PlayStation in September 1998. What better way to release an improved version than to release it on the game’s ten-year anniversary.

The remaster is reportedly being developed by Activision-owned Vicarious Visions, the studio responsible for “Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy.” There were reports in February that the remastered version of the Crash games is set to release for the PC and the Nintendo Switch, and that a new Crash title may be released in 2019.

In “Spyro the Dragon,” players control the titular character in an attempt to save other dragons encased in crystal by the evil Gnasty Gnorc. The game released in the original PlayStation to great success, thereby inspiring one of the definitive platforming series in recent memory.

Join the Discussion
Home loan market competition heats up despite RBA leaving rates on hold
Australian farmland to be marketed to local buyers first before foreign investors
Free payphones in three Brisbane suburbs amid patchy Telstra coverage
Australia attracts more high net worth individuals than any other country: analysis
Open banking in Australia: Treasury’s report assesses best ways to share data
Open banking in Australia: Treasury’s report assesses best ways to share data
ACCC reveals jump in CVC acquired from NBN, expects faster broadband speeds
ACCC reveals jump in CVC acquired from NBN, expects faster broadband speeds
More Business
Specialists push better access to child health care for all Australian kids
Donald Trump reportedly lied about 10-carat diamond engagement ring for Melania
Watch: Video that captures Donald Trump's orange locks flying apart goes viral
'Fake news' is Word of the Year 2017 by Collins English Dictionary
Australian sites compromised by malware that forces visitors’ computers to mine cryptocurrency
Australian sites compromised by malware that forces visitors’ computers to mine cryptocurrency
South-east Queensland storm leaves homes without power; Boy treated for electric shock
South-east Queensland storm leaves homes without power; Boy treated for electric shock
More News
Cleveland Cavaliers vs Oklahoma City Thunder live stream: Watch NBA online
Winter Olympics 2018: Australia's Emily Arthur falls during half pipe final
Winter Olympics 2018: Australian Scotty James into snowboarding final
Australia captain Steve Smith honoured with Allan Border Medal
American tennis stars in racism row at New York Open 2018
American tennis stars in racism row at New York Open 2018
Australia's Test squad: Chadd Sayers replaces Jackson Bird for South Africa tour
Australia's Test squad: Chadd Sayers replaces Jackson Bird for South Africa tour
More Sports
Positive attitude towards ageing may cut chances of developing dementia, study suggests
CD Projekt Red to attend E3 2018, hopes high for 'Cyberpunk 2077'
Android game sale: New Humble Mobile Bundle contains US$45 worth of games
Crash Bandicoot heading to Switch and PC, new game in 2019 - report
US professor who insisted ‘Australia is not a country’ fired
US professor who insisted ‘Australia is not a country’ fired
New Steam games for February week 2: 'DESOLATE' and more
New Steam games for February week 2: 'DESOLATE' and more
More Life
'General Hospital' Feb. 13-16 spoilers [VIDEOS]
Rachel Bloom headlines 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' US tour
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8 theory: Petyr Baelish’s return
'The Young and the Restless' Feb. 13-16 spoilers [VIDEOS]
'The Resident' season 1 episode 5 'None the Wiser' spoilers
'The Resident' season 1 episode 5 spoilers
'Bull' season 2 episode 16 'Absolution' spoilers
'Bull' season 2 episode 16 spoilers
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car