Spurs star Tony Parker makes comeback on Monday

May 3, 2017; San Antonio, TX, USA; San Antonio Spurs point guard Tony Parker (9) is helped off the court after being injured against the Houston Rockets during the second half in game two of the second round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at AT&T Center. USA TODAY Sports / Soobum Im

San Antonio Spurs point guard Tony Parker will make his season debut Monday (Tuesday in Australia) in a home clash against the Dallas Mavericks. Parker, the 2007 NBA Finals MVP, underwent a rehabilitation program in the offseason to recover from surgery to his quadriceps tendon.

During the 2017 NBA Playoffs, Parker suffered a ruptured quadriceps tendon in Game 2 of the Western Conference semi-finals against the Houston Rockets. Parker has been sidelined ever since. Though the Frenchman was initially expected back in early 2018, the guard recovered quicker than projected.

In September, Parker revealed that he had received clearance from doctors but the Spurs took a cautious approach. "They (the doctors) cleared me, but it's still going to be, like, another, I think, two months to get back in shape and getting my leg stronger," Parker told The Undefeated in September.

The Spurs were reluctant to offer a timeline for Parker's return, despite coach Gregg Popovich declaring that the guard was progressing quicker than expected.

"I was more frustrated because I was playing so well and the team was playing well. We were getting ready to play the Warriors in the conference finals, and it was just frustrating. Never in my mind was I sad or I thought I would never come back. All those people were saying that. But I didn't even listen, because I was more frustrated that I couldn't be there for my team in the conference finals. That was the most frustrating for me. The rest, for me, in my mind, I was coming back. There was no way I wasn't coming back."

The Spurs announced Tony Parker's return via a Twitter post on Sunday (see below). Parker, a future Hall of Famer, will earn US$15.45 million (AU$20.74 million) during the 2017-18 NBA season, which marks the final year of his current contract. He averaged a career-low tally of 25.2 minutes per game for his 10.1 points and 4.5 assists last season.