Spurs star Kawhi Leonard opts out of season with groin injury

May 14, 2017; Oakland, CA, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard (2) reacts after an injury during the third quarter in game one of the Western conference finals of the 2017 NBA Playoffs against the Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena. The Warriors defeated the Spurs 113-111. USA TODAY Sports / Kyle Terada

Injured San Antonio Spurs star Kawhi Leonard will not be returning for the remainder of the 2017-18 NBA season, according to reports. Leonard, a former two-time Defensive Player of the Year and one-time NBA Finals MVP, played a grand total of nine games in the season, the last one against the Denver Nuggets on Jan. 13.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Leonard (groin) has been medically cleared to play, but has elected against returning to the active Spurs' roster. There has been some speculation that Leonard could pull a Kyrie Irving and request a trade from San Antonio. The two-way superstar is an unrestricted free agent in 2019.

The report added that Leonard spent 10 days before the All-Star consulting a specialist to gather a second opinion about his career-threatening right quad injury. Leonard was reportedly cleared by the Spurs medical staff but the All-NBA forward sought a second opinion after getting the approval of the organisation.

Wojnarowski noted that the relationship between the Spurs and Leonard could be fractured beyond repair.

"The injury, rehabilitation and timetable for a return has complicated the Spurs and Leonard's relationship, causing tension and fraying the fabric of what was once a strong partnership, league sources told ESPN. The uncertainty surrounding this season -- and Leonard's future, which could include free agency in the summer of 2019 -- has inspired a palpable stress around the organization, league sources said," he wrote in the report published Wednesday (Thursday AEDT).

Gregg Popovich, coach of the Spurs, told reporters Wednesday that he would be "surprised" if Leonard returned to action this season. "We only have X number of games left in the season, and he's still not ready to go. If by some chance he is, it's going to be pretty late into the season; and it's going to be a pretty tough decision -- how late to bring somebody back. So that's why I'm just trying to be honest and logical. I'll be surprised if he gets back this year," said Popovich, the former five-time NBA champion.

Kawhi Leonard, 26, is arguably the NBA's best two-way player and wing defender. Since helping the Spurs capture the 2014 NBA championship, the California-native took over the reins of the team and emerged as a perennial MVP candidate. In the aftermath of Tim Duncan's retirement, the Spurs anointed Leonard as the new face of the franchise. Last season, he averaged a career-high tally of 25.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists to finish second in the MVP voting ballot.