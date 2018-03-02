Spice Girls star confirms invitation to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding

By on
The Spice Girls, (from L to R) Melanie Chisholm, Victoria Beckham, Geri Halliwell, Melanie Brown and Emma Bunton, perform as they kick off their reunion tour in Vancouver, British Columbia December 2, 2007.
The Spice Girls, (from L to R) Melanie Chisholm, Victoria Beckham, Geri Halliwell, Melanie Brown and Emma Bunton, perform as they kick off their reunion tour in Vancouver, British Columbia December 2, 2007. Reuters/Lyle Stafford

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding is happening in May and there are talks that iconic girl group Spice Girls will be there for a performance at the reception. One of its members has confirmed that the group will be at the royal wedding.

Spice Girls star Mel B has appeared to hint during an appearance on “The Real” that all five members of the group are taking the stage for the Harry and Markle’s wedding reception. Several fans expressed excitement about the group performing at the royal wedding when Mel B was asked if she knew anyone attending event.

She replied that she is going, and added that all five Spice Girls got an invite. The group is composed of Mel B, Victoria Beckham, Geri Halliwell, Emma Bunton and Melanie Chisolm.

Although she confirmed receiving an invite, Mel B refused to answer whether or not the Spice Girls will be performing at the reception. When asked about it, she looked down and threw her talking cards in the air."I need to go- I'm gonna be fired," she said.

There were earlier reports that the Spice Girls will reunite for some upcoming projects, which was believed to include a tour later this year. Fans looked excited about the chance that the girl group will stop by the royal wedding on May 19 before they hit the road.

“Girl power is alive and well”

The girls were seen reuniting for a group photo earlier this year. Horner has shared a photo on social media of the meeting alongside the caption "girl power is alive and well.” "We all agree that there are many exciting possibilities that will once again embrace the original essence of the Spice Girls, while reinforcing our message of female empowerment for future generations, the girl group reportedly said in a statement.

After their nuptials at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, Harry and Markle will have two wedding receptions. One of these will follow the ceremony during the day. The other one will reportedly be a private celebration which Harry’s father Prince Charles is throwing for the couple. It is unknown which reception the Spice Girls will be attending.

There were also previous reports that claimed fellow Brit singer, Ed Sheeran, was invited to perform “a few songs” at the couple’s ceremony. He has not commented about the news, but has previously hinted interest in singing at the wedding.

