Specialists push better access to child health care for all Australian kids

By on
LITHGOW CHILD
A woman watches her grandson on a swing at a playground at the seaside suburb of Williamstown in Melbourne June 18, 2008. Reuters/Mick Tsikas

There is a gap between the disadvantaged children and other kids when it comes to social competence, cognitive skills, language and physical health, a recent data from the Australian Early Development Census suggests. Specialists are now pushing for further investment in order to improve the health of all Aussie kids.

Royal Australasian College of Physicians (RACP) President Dr Catherine Yelland said on Monday that access to child health care must be fair for all Aussie kids and funding for disadvantaged groups should be prioritised in the 2018-19 Federal Budget. She said it is not acceptable that a child gets the worse health, developmental and wellbeing outcomes because he is born into disadvantage.

“Children who experience health inequities may not have fair access to health care and specialist care because they are affected by social determinants such as geography, ethnicity and socioeconomic status,” Yelland said. Kids experiencing disadvantage face an increased risk for chronic issues such as learning difficulties, cerebral palsy, developmental delay and mental health problems.

Yelland believes that the government needs to make further action in order to improve health outcomes for these children and make health care more accessible for them. The RACP’s recommendation is for the federal government, in its pre-budget submission, to commit to new investment in paediatric child health services which must be universally accessible. It is also suggested that these services must be prioritised according to the needs of patients.

The RACP also recommends an increased funding form home visit programs specifically in rural and remote areas. This would help surmount barriers and guarantee improved child health and wellbeing.

President of Paediatrics and Child Health within the RACP Dr Sarah Dalton said early intervention is key in addressing inequities in child health care. She explained that what may appear to be a small thing can pose a huge impact on how a child lives.

“For example, coming from a family where adults smoke can lead to a lifetime of problems with asthma, or being in an environment where bedtime stories are hard to come by can lead to a delay in language development. These families need help and a system that supports their children,” Dalton explained. Her recommendation is for the federal government to report transparently and annually against the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare Children’s Headline Indicators, adding the RACP welcomes the chance to work with the government to design programs for reforms.

Related
Join the Discussion
Australian farmland to be marketed to local buyers first before foreign investors
Free payphones in three Brisbane suburbs amid patchy Telstra coverage
Australia attracts more high net worth individuals than any other country: analysis
JB Hi-Fi secures spot in world's 250 largest retailers, joins Wesfarmers and Woolworths
ACCC reveals jump in CVC acquired from NBN, expects faster broadband speeds
ACCC reveals jump in CVC acquired from NBN, expects faster broadband speeds
Home loan market competition heats up despite RBA leaving rates on hold
Home loan market competition heats up despite RBA leaving rates on hold
More Business
NSW Sushi store operator, accountant fined $200K for exploiting young foreign workers
Queensland mother allegedly poisons two disabled children
Australia hailed world’s safest country for a woman
Germany's killer nurse accused of murdering another 97 patients with lethal injections
'Fake news' is Word of the Year 2017 by Collins English Dictionary
'Fake news' is Word of the Year 2017 by Collins English Dictionary
Former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar given 175 years for sexual abuse
Former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar given 175 years for sexual abuse
More News
Boston Celtics vs Washington Wizards live stream: Watch NBA online
Los Angeles Lakers vs Oklahoma City Thunder live stream: Watch NBA online
Lou Williams, Clippers agree to 3-year extension
CM Punk vs Mike Jackson likely for UFC 225 in June
Roger Federer set to become oldest No.1 in men’s tennis history
Roger Federer set to become oldest No.1 in men’s tennis history
NBA Free Agency 2018: Lakers confident they will sign two max stars
NBA Free Agency 2018: Lakers confident they will sign two max stars
More Sports
Positive attitude towards ageing may cut chances of developing dementia, study suggests
CD Projekt Red to attend E3 2018, hopes high for 'Cyberpunk 2077'
Android game sale: New Humble Mobile Bundle contains US$45 worth of games
Crash Bandicoot heading to Switch and PC, new game in 2019 - report
US professor who insisted ‘Australia is not a country’ fired
US professor who insisted ‘Australia is not a country’ fired
New Steam games for February week 2: 'DESOLATE' and more
New Steam games for February week 2: 'DESOLATE' and more
More Life
‘The Walking Dead’ season 8: New trailer released
'Coronation Street' Feb. 9 spoilers
‘Outlander’ season 4 production going well
‘Supernatural’ 13x13 ‘Devil’s Bargain’ recap: The best thing is the last scene
'Game of Thrones' season 8 spoilers: Cersei's new costume and more
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Cersei’s unexpected meeting
'Lucifer' season 3 episode 15: Going to a high school reunion
‘Lucifer’ season 3 episode 15 preview: Morningstar goes undercover again
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car