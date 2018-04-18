Southwest Airlines plane’s engine explodes mid-flight, woman partially sucked out of window

By @chelean on
Southwest Airlines
Emergency personnel monitor the damaged engine of Southwest Airlines Flight 1380, which diverted to the Philadelphia International Airport this morning after the airline crew reported damage to one of the aircraft's engines, on a runway in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania U.S. April 17, 2018. Reuters/Mark Makela

A passenger died and seven others were injured after a Southwest Airlines plane’s engine exploded mid-air early Tuesday morning. The Boeing 737-700 encountered jet problem just 20 minutes after leaving the LaGuardia Airport in New York.

The Southwest Flight 1380, which was en route to Dallas, was carrying 144 passengers and five crews. With its engine burning and fuel leaking, it made an emergency landing at Philadelphia International Airport around 11:23 a.m. (1:23 a.m. Wednesday AEST).

Flight Aware’s altitude-tracking tool says the plane was flying about 32,500 feet when the incident happened. It then continuously descended 3,000 to 1,000 feet per minute until it safely landed in the airport.

According to surviving passengers, a woman was partially “drawn out” of the plane before being pulled back in by the other passengers. She was sitting right next to the window that exploded. She was given CPR immediately by “several heroic gentlemen” who pulled her back in, passenger Eric Zilbert told NBC Philadelphia.

Passenger Marty Martinez filmed a grainy Facebook Live post during the commotion on the plane, saying, “Something is wrong with our plane! It appears we are going down. Emergency landing!”

Robert Sumwalt from the National Transportation Safety Board said one passenger died, but it’s not clear whether it was the woman who got partially sucked out of the window. Seven other passengers suffered minor injuries and were treated on the tarmac.

Sunwalt said the NTSB is now investigating the incident as an engine failure. The flight recorders have been secured and will be returned to the NTSB’s headquarters.

“Safety is always our top priority at Southwest Airlines, and we are working diligently to support our customers and crews at this time,” Southwest Airlines said in a statement.

Related
Join the Discussion
IKEA expansion plans set to create new jobs in Australia
Red Lea Chickens enters voluntary administration after 60 years in business
Australian apparel brand Sambag to close its first store
Majority of Australian ISPs delivering very close to their maximum plan speeds
Australian startup Sendle offers guaranteed lower price for national parcel sending
Australian startup Sendle offers guaranteed lower price for national parcel sending
Over 1000 homes in Melbourne, Sydney connect to fibre-to-the-curb NBN service
Over 1000 homes in Melbourne, Sydney connect to fibre-to-the-curb NBN service
More Business
Prince Charles and Camilla arrive in Brisbane for Australian tour
'Gift from Stephen': Homeless people enjoy special Easter meal from Hawking family
Zuckerberg fires back at Apple CEO Tim Cook’s Facebook criticism
6 Melbourne police officers filmed beating, humiliating pensioner might face suspension
‘Affluenza’ teen Ethan Couch released after two years from jail
‘Affluenza’ teen Ethan Couch released after two years from jail
Twin sisters with chronic OCD found dead after suspected suicide pact
Twin sisters with chronic OCD found dead after suspected suicide pact
More News
2018 NBA Playoffs schedule, bracket, matchups
2018 Commonwealth Games: Kathryn Mitchell captures javelin gold medal
Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets live stream: Watch NBA online
Portland Trail Blazers vs Utah Jazz live stream: Watch NBA online
Warriors vs Spurs Game 2 live stream: Watch NBA online
Warriors vs Spurs Game 2 live stream: Watch NBA online
NBA Playoffs 2018 first round results: Cavs start losing, Celtics win in OT
NBA Playoffs 2018: Cavs lose game 1, Celtics win OT
More Sports
'Chrono Trigger' PC port patch to add original graphics after fan furor
'Fortnite Battle Royale' ditches invites, now available for iOS
New PS4 games for April 2018: 'God of War' and more
Cutting calorie consumption by 15 percent for two years slows down ageing
New Steam games for March week 4: 'Ash of Gods' and more
New Steam games for March week 4: 'Ash of Gods' and more
Pasta can help in weight loss, research suggests
Pasta can help in weight loss, research suggests
More Life
‘The Walking Dead’ season 8: Negan prepares for Rick
‘Supernatural’ 13x18: ‘Bring ‘em Back Alive’ brings back Gabriel’s grace and humour
‘Outlander’ season 4: Pictures of Frasers Ridge
'Grey's Anatomy' season 14, episode 20 'Judgment Day' spoilers
'NCIS: Los Angeles' season 9 episode 19 ‘Outside the Lines’ spoilers
'NCIS: Los Angeles' season 9 episode 19 spoilers
'Coronation Street' spoilers for Friday the 13th: Toyah suspects Simon of stealing
'Coronation Street' spoilers for Friday the 13th
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car