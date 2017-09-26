‘South Park’ season 21 episode 3 live stream: 'Holiday Special'

A screenshot from the trailer for the third episode of South Park season three titled "Holiday Special".

A screenshot from the trailer for the third episode of South Park season three titled "Holiday Special". Youtube / Comedy Central

The third episode of "South Park" season 21 titled "Holiday Special" will air Wednedsay night (Thursday in Australia). According to the episode preview and trailer, it appears as if Comedy Central's animated series will be taking a shot at Caucasians feeling oppressed by a politically correct society.

In the trailer, Randy Marsh, the father of protagonist Stan, watches a commercial for a website that claims to help Caucasians educate themselves on their their genealogy.

In the commercial, one white character says: "Turns out I'm not totally white. I am also part northern Asian and even some Kurdish. I'm a victim of oppression." Another character says: "I used to get in trouble for always using the N-word. But with DNA and Me, I found out I am 1.2 percent black."

The commercial for "DNA and Me" ends with the announcer saying: "Order now and find out if your friends should be more sympathetic towards you." (Watch below)

The description of Comedy Central's website reads: "In a return to form, a forbidden love story between a white man and a Native American man unfolds. However, the boy's story exploits people’s misery for laughs."

Co-creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker have already addressed Donald Trump's obsession with social, North Korea, suicide groups and distracted driving during the first two episodes. Strangely enough, Parker and Stone had vowed to return to toilet humour this season, after excessive political commentary over the last few years.

“That was part of the bummer for us about (the previous) season; we didn’t want to make it a big Trump thing, and we kept thinking it was going to go away and we didn’t want to get caught up in just being a political show. There’s plenty of good political comedy out there. We like to dabble in that and do that one week, but then the next week we want to do fart jokes."

How to watch South Park online in Australia

In Australia, new episodes of South Park will be available on the official website a day after the American premiere. There are several alternative methods to view South Park online in Australia. However, Fetch TV (Channel 108) owns broadcasting rights to the iconic animated series and will continue to air fresh episodes. South Park season 21 episode 3 live stream and South Park live streaming info follows.

South Park live stream

Date: Wednesday, Sept. 27

Start Time: 10 p.m. ET (12 p.m. AEST Thursday)

Episode: "Holiday Special"

TV Channel: Comedy Central (USA), Fetch TV (Australia)

Live Stream: South Park Official (Global)