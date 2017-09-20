‘South Park’ season 21 episode 2 live stream: 'Put It Down'

By @saihoops on
South Park season 21, South Park live streaming
Screen grab from the trailer of South Park season 21. Comedy Central / Youtube

Episode No. 2 of "South Park" season 21 titled "Put It Down" will air on Wednesday night (Thursday in Australia). According to the trailer, it seems like North Korea will play some role in the second episode of Comedy Central's iconic animated series.

During the season opener, the issue of white supremacy was tackled in the most South Park way possible, as residents of quiet mountain town blamed "Alexa" and other automated gadgets for stealing their jobs. 

Besides tackling with the tense relations between the U.S. and North Korea, the episode will also deal with the pretend relationship between Tweek and Craig, who pretend to be a couple. "When Tweek is caught in the middle of a petty conflict, it drives his relationship with Craig to the brink," read the preview. 

The Hollywood Reporter speculates that the episode could draw parallels from the 2004 film, "Team America: World Police". The puppet film was directed by Matt Stone and Trey Parker, the co-creators of "South Park."

"It is unclear the exact nature of the North Korea plot, but this is hardly the first time Trey Parker and Matt Stone have poked fun at the country's leadership. Kim Jong-il was the main villain in the duo's 2004 puppet film, Team America: World Police. In that film, the dictator is revealed to be an alien cockroach.

Earlier this year, Stone and Parker stressed why it was vital for "South Park" to return to toilet humour instead of the excessive political commentary. “That was part of the bummer for us about (the previous) season; we didn’t want to make it a big Trump thing, and we kept thinking it was going to go away and we didn’t want to get caught up in just being a political show. There’s plenty of good political comedy out there. We like to dabble in that and do that one week, but then the next week we want to do fart jokes.

How to watch South Park online in Australia?

In Australia, new episodes will be available on South Park's official website the day following the premiere. There are several alternative methods to view South Park online in Australia. However, Fetch TV (Channel 108) owns telecasting rights to the animated series and will continue to air new episodes. South Park season 21 episode 2 live stream and South Park live streaming info follows.

South Park live stream
Date: Wednesday, Sept. 20
Start Time: 10 p.m. ET (12 p.m. AEST Thursday)
Episode: "Put It Down"
TV Channel: Cartoon Network (USA), Fetch TV (Australia)
Live Stream: South Park Official (Global)

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
