South Korean President Moon Jae-in’s bodyguard is stealing Netizens’ hearts

By @chelean on
South Korea's president-elect Moon Jae-in thanks supporters at Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul, South Korea May 9, 2017.
South Korea's president-elect Moon Jae-in thanks supporters at Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul, South Korea May 9, 2017. Reuters/Kim Kyunghoon

South Korea has a new president, but he isn’t who people are talking about. President Moon Jae-in might have won, but it’s his bodyguard who is getting all the attention.

Moon, who was sworn into office on May 10, apparently hired “good-looking” people deliberately in his administration. His administration has been called the “Reign of Beauty” because of the noticeably attractive officials he has assigned in Cabinet. His security team has also been dubbed the “handsome brigade,” mostly because of Moon’s bodyguard, Choi Young-jae, who is unknowingly stealing the president’s limelight just by appearing by his side.

Choi is often seen standing silently near Moon, protecting the country’s new leader, perhaps hoping to become an invisible guardian as he is supposed to. Twitter user Elena Yip noticed him, though, and she let the world know of his presence.

 

 

And the world took notice. Some commenters said Choi looks more like a Korean drama hero than a silent protector. Choi, as social media have noted, never smiled in the photos, giving him a mysterious aura that his new “fans” can’t get enough of.

Replying to Yip’s post, Twitter users have shown their appreciation of the dashing security personnel. Some even created a storyline worthy of a K-drama series for him.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

According to Moon’s campaign office (via Korean Times), Choi was an officer with Korea’s Special Warfare Command. “He is ‘unfortunately’ married and has two daughters,” the office said.

Choi isn’t the only person in the new administration who is getting attention. Im Jong-seok, the chief of staff at the presidential residence Cheong Wa Dae, was also apparently popular with women when he was in his 20s. Cho Kuk, the new senior presidential civil affairs secretary, was popular as well. He grabbed attention as a professor of Seoul National University law department for more than 15 years.

Even Moon himself was called “the first handsome president of Korea” back when he was still campaigning in 2012. Photos from his younger days released by his campaign went viral then.

Moon replaced impeached president Park Geun-hye. He was the Democratic United Party’s candidate in 2012, losing to Park in the presidential election.

