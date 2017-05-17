South Korean President Moon Jae-in’s bodyguard is stealing Netizens’ hearts

South Korea's president-elect Moon Jae-in thanks supporters at Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul, South Korea May 9, 2017.

South Korea's president-elect Moon Jae-in thanks supporters at Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul, South Korea May 9, 2017. Reuters/Kim Kyunghoon

South Korea has a new president, but he isn’t who people are talking about. President Moon Jae-in might have won, but it’s his bodyguard who is getting all the attention.

Moon, who was sworn into office on May 10, apparently hired “good-looking” people deliberately in his administration. His administration has been called the “Reign of Beauty” because of the noticeably attractive officials he has assigned in Cabinet. His security team has also been dubbed the “handsome brigade,” mostly because of Moon’s bodyguard, Choi Young-jae, who is unknowingly stealing the president’s limelight just by appearing by his side.

Choi is often seen standing silently near Moon, protecting the country’s new leader, perhaps hoping to become an invisible guardian as he is supposed to. Twitter user Elena Yip noticed him, though, and she let the world know of his presence.

excuse me this is the new korean president's bodyguard pic.twitter.com/aIJVhZjo28 — elena yip (@elena_yip) May 12, 2017

And the world took notice. Some commenters said Choi looks more like a Korean drama hero than a silent protector. Choi, as social media have noted, never smiled in the photos, giving him a mysterious aura that his new “fans” can’t get enough of.

Replying to Yip’s post, Twitter users have shown their appreciation of the dashing security personnel. Some even created a storyline worthy of a K-drama series for him.

@elena_yip Do not make a sexist comment, do not make a sexist comment...he "looks" very capable. pic.twitter.com/BtNcHFw87f — myusrnamistakn (@myusrnameistakn) May 12, 2017

@elena_yip If I charge towards the South Korean president, will this bodyguard tackle me? Asking for a friend. — Laura (@lsirikul) May 12, 2017

@elena_yip His soulful eyes reveal a secret sadness that only a special someone could assuage. That, or he was making a threat assessment. — Hawkmoon947 (@hawkmoon947) May 12, 2017

@elena_yip @amithaknight Are these pictures from a kdrama??? — Jae Writes Stuff (@JAGoodsell) May 13, 2017

@elena_yip He's asking for a k-drama and his own TragicBackstory™ XD — Rachel (@ReviewerRachel) May 13, 2017

@elena_yip he looks like the square-jawed serious romantic lead, who's going to be his plucky heroine who accidentally captures his heart... — Yulin Kuang (@YulinKuang) May 12, 2017

@elena_yip in a misunderstanding where he thinks she's part of a plot to assassinate the president when really she was just bad at catering — Yulin Kuang (@YulinKuang) May 12, 2017

According to Moon’s campaign office (via Korean Times), Choi was an officer with Korea’s Special Warfare Command. “He is ‘unfortunately’ married and has two daughters,” the office said.

Choi isn’t the only person in the new administration who is getting attention. Im Jong-seok, the chief of staff at the presidential residence Cheong Wa Dae, was also apparently popular with women when he was in his 20s. Cho Kuk, the new senior presidential civil affairs secretary, was popular as well. He grabbed attention as a professor of Seoul National University law department for more than 15 years.

Even Moon himself was called “the first handsome president of Korea” back when he was still campaigning in 2012. Photos from his younger days released by his campaign went viral then.

Moon replaced impeached president Park Geun-hye. He was the Democratic United Party’s candidate in 2012, losing to Park in the presidential election.