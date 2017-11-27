South Africa's Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters crowned Miss Universe 2017

Miss South Africa Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters reacts after being crowned Miss Universe during the 66th Miss Universe pageant at Planet Hollywood hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. November 26, 2017. Reuters/Steve Marcus

Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, who represented South Africa, is crowned as the new Miss Universe. The representative of Colombia, Laura Gonzalez, is hailed first runner-up in this year's pageant, followed by Davina Bennett who represented Jamaica.

Nel-Peters earned a business management degree. She reportedly went home with a luxury apartment in New York City for the duration of her reign, a yearlong salary and other prices.

Miss Universe 2017 was graced at The AXIS theatre at Planet Hollywood casino-resort in Las Vegas on Sunday. This year’s competition is again hosted by Steve Harvey who has poked fun at his 2015 botched Miss Universe crowning.

Representatives from Thailand, Ghana, Sri Lanka and South Africa were picked to move forward for the Africa and Asian Pacific region. Women representing Ireland, Croatia, Spain, and Great Britain were chosen from the Europe group.

Colombia, Canada, Brazil and the US continued in the pageant for the Americas region. The wild cards went to the Philippines, Venezuela, Jamaica and China.The pageant has bid goodbye to 76 contestants after separating them by geographic region for the first time during the show, which aired live on Fox.

Contestants modelled their two-piece bikini before the top ten candidates were picked. The US representative Kara McCullough made it to the top ten. Representatives of the Philippines, Canada, South Africa, Venezuela, Spain, Brazil Thailand, Jamaica and Colombia were also called.

As the competitor narrowed down, the top ten women modelled their evening gowns as Grammy-Award winner Fergie sang her new song, “A Little Work.” After the evening gown competition, the top five contestants were called. They represent South Africa, Thailand, Venezuela, Jamaica and Colombia.

The five contestants were asked questions for the next stage of the Miss Universe 2017 competition. Ninety-two women representing their respective countries participated in the competition.  The 2017 edition of the pageant had the most contestants ever.

Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittenaere from France passed the crown to Nel-Peters. The former was hailed as the winner when the pageant took place in the Philippines last year.

Nel-Peters has become the second South African to secure the Miss Universe title. The first was Margaret Gardiner in 1978.

The Miss Universe Organization, which is also responsible for Miss USA and Miss Teen USA, puts on the pageant. The organisation was owned by United States President Donald Trump for almost two decades before selling the company to WME-IMG in 2015.

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car