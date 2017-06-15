'The Sopranos' update: Prequel more likely than sequel according to show creator David Chase

By on
David Chase
David Chase, screenwriter and producer of the television series, "The Sopranos," poses during a photocall at the 36th American film festival in Deauville September 4, 2010. Reuters/ Vincent Kessle

"The Sopranos" ended their run 10 years ago and most are still wondering what really happened with that celebrated cut-to-black scene. This was the last one where Tony Soprano (the late James Gandolfini) met with his family at a diner.

Since then, followers of "The Sopranos" were left pondering on what could have happened. Was Tony killed in the diner? Or did the family just escape the mafia wars and set a new course starting anew. To this day no one knows.

The best person to answer that is show creator David Chase. After six seasons, "The Sopranos'" run came to an end due to one reason or another. Such is something common for shows that hit it big though many are still hoping for some miracle for the show to move forward.

In an interview with EW, Chase was adamant on possibly continuing the saga of "The Sopranos." Aside from the fact that lead star James Gandolfini has already passed away (died June 19, 2013), other cast members have gotten old.

“I wouldn’t want to see that happen, no. Like recasting?  … Everybody’s getting older, you can’t match people anymore,” said Chase.

However, there is a bit of light over the horizon for folks wanting to see more of "The Sopranos." But if ever one does happen, it will have to be a prequel. If so, the storyline could rewind back to Tony when he was still a child. Some cuts of those were seen before in the series, particularly the early seasons.

Much of those involved his dad Giovanni "Johnny Boy" Soprano (Joseph Siravo) and his "Uncle Junior"/ Corrado John Soprano (Dominic Chianese) where Tony grew up witnessing the mafia way of living. Chase reportedly had talks with studios about the idea but nothing came close to it from happening – at least for now.

If ever "The Sopranos" prequel comes out, HBO is likely to pick it up since it was one of their original series. But for it to happen, Chase and company need to come up with a good script for the prequel to become a reality.

A potential prequel to "The Sopranos" may not answer what really happened during the cut-to-black season finale though it offers an alternative in tracing the roots of how Tony Soprano and the gang came to be. Curiously, it will be interesting who gets to play the young Tony Soprano as well as the lead roles of Johnny Boy and Junior Soprano.

Related
Join the Discussion
Uber CEO Kalanick on leave, board member David Bonderman resigns following sexist remark
Mobile advertising sees unprecedented growth in 2017
ANZ cuts interest and principal loans, hikes interest-only rates
Aldi offers cheaper grocery basket than Woolworths, Coles and IGA: Choice
Jobs in Australia: Business surveys and ads point to growth in hiring
Jobs in Australia: Business surveys and ads point to growth in hiring
Network Ten in voluntary administration, Telstra to axe 1,400 jobs
Network Ten in voluntary administration, Telstra to axe 1,400 jobs
More Business
Turnbull urges digital companies to be tougher on terrorists as proposed visa changes come before parliament
Queen's Birthday: Qantas boss Alan Joyce receives Australia’s highest civil honour
Trump says James Comey’s testimony about Mike Flynn's probe is not true
Comey on Trump: Ex-FBI director says US president demanded his loyalty
London fire: People trapped as huge blaze engulfs residential tower
London fire: People trapped as huge blaze engulfs residential tower
Sichuan Airlines launches first direct flight to New Zealand from southwest China
Sichuan Airlines launches first direct flight to New Zealand from southwest China
More News
Warriors enter next season as biggest favourite in sports history, per oddsmaker
Hell breaks loose after Brock Lesnar and Samoa Joe showdown at WWE Raw
2017 NBA Draft: Atlanta Hawks target Jarrett Allen with 19th pick
2017 NBA Finals live streaming: Watch Warriors vs Cavaliers Game 5 online, preview
Lakers Draft News: James Worthy 'not sure team looking for a guard' at 2017 NBA Draft
Lakers Draft News: James Worthy 'not sure team looking for a guard' at 2017 NBA Draft
Roger Federer was rooting for Rafael Nadal to 'dominate the clay-court season like the olden days'
Roger Federer was rooting for Rafael Nadal to 'dominate the clay-court season like the olden days'
More Sports
Xbox One and Xbox 360 Deals With Gold until June 20: ‘NBA 2K17’ and ‘Never Alone (Kisima Ingitchuna)’ among the best
Sichuan Airlines launches first direct flight to New Zealand from southwest China
Atari Box may be a game console similar to the NES Classic
Bug entry spotting hints at LG taking on more active role for Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL
Razer Thresher Ultimate specs, price and release details: New gaming headset for Xbox One and PS4 is also PC-compatible
Razer Thresher Ultimate wireless gaming headset specs, price and release details
Uber CEO Kalanick on leave, board member David Bonderman resigns following sexist remark
Uber CEO Kalanick on leave, board member David Bonderman resigns following sexist remark
More Life
‘Poldark’ season 3 episode 1 recap: Black Moon
'The Young and the Restless' spoilers for June 13-16
‘Game of Thrones’ season 7: Beric Dondarrion is back
‘Winds of Winter’ theory: Doom of character teased in vision
'Pretty Little Liars' Season 7 episode 18 spoilers: Toby comes back to Rosewood in 'Choose or Lose' [VIDEOS]
'Pretty Little Liars' Season 7 episode 18 'Choose or Lose' spoilers
'General Hospital' spoilers for June 13-16: Griffin visits Sonny, Amy asks a favour [VIDEOS]
'General Hospital' spoilers for June 13-16
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car