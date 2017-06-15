'The Sopranos' update: Prequel more likely than sequel according to show creator David Chase

David Chase, screenwriter and producer of the television series, "The Sopranos," poses during a photocall at the 36th American film festival in Deauville September 4, 2010.

"The Sopranos" ended their run 10 years ago and most are still wondering what really happened with that celebrated cut-to-black scene. This was the last one where Tony Soprano (the late James Gandolfini) met with his family at a diner.

Since then, followers of "The Sopranos" were left pondering on what could have happened. Was Tony killed in the diner? Or did the family just escape the mafia wars and set a new course starting anew. To this day no one knows.

The best person to answer that is show creator David Chase. After six seasons, "The Sopranos'" run came to an end due to one reason or another. Such is something common for shows that hit it big though many are still hoping for some miracle for the show to move forward.

In an interview with EW, Chase was adamant on possibly continuing the saga of "The Sopranos." Aside from the fact that lead star James Gandolfini has already passed away (died June 19, 2013), other cast members have gotten old.

“I wouldn’t want to see that happen, no. Like recasting? … Everybody’s getting older, you can’t match people anymore,” said Chase.

However, there is a bit of light over the horizon for folks wanting to see more of "The Sopranos." But if ever one does happen, it will have to be a prequel. If so, the storyline could rewind back to Tony when he was still a child. Some cuts of those were seen before in the series, particularly the early seasons.

Much of those involved his dad Giovanni "Johnny Boy" Soprano (Joseph Siravo) and his "Uncle Junior"/ Corrado John Soprano (Dominic Chianese) where Tony grew up witnessing the mafia way of living. Chase reportedly had talks with studios about the idea but nothing came close to it from happening – at least for now.

If ever "The Sopranos" prequel comes out, HBO is likely to pick it up since it was one of their original series. But for it to happen, Chase and company need to come up with a good script for the prequel to become a reality.

A potential prequel to "The Sopranos" may not answer what really happened during the cut-to-black season finale though it offers an alternative in tracing the roots of how Tony Soprano and the gang came to be. Curiously, it will be interesting who gets to play the young Tony Soprano as well as the lead roles of Johnny Boy and Junior Soprano.