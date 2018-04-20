Sonya and Hadil blame ‘My Kitchen Rules’ Australia for ‘twisting situation’

By on
My Kitchen Rules
Sonya and Hadil break their silence after being booted out of "My Kitchen Rules." Facebook.com/MyKitchenRules

“My Kitchen Rules” Australia’s resident villains Sonya and Hadil are breaking their silence for what transpired during Wednesday night’s episode of the TV show. The two best friends went on a verbal tirade in the episode which led to their early exit from the show.

“MKR” series 9 was on fire this week after what seemed to be a meltdown by its two contestants, Sony and Hadil. The two contestants were booted out of the show after going a verbal exchange with everyone on the show. However, in a statement posted on their Instagram, the “My Kitchen Rules” contestants claim “there is more to the ‘scandal’ than meets the eye.” The two note that the show manipulated the situation for ratings.

“We will not apologise to the network who twisted, provoked and fuelled this entire situation all for ratings,” Sonya and Hadil said on their Instagram post.

The ladies, however, apologised to the fans of the show for their behaviour, saying they take “full responsibility for the words that came out of our mouths.”

“We do however wish to apologise to the viewers for having to witness the situation which should have never gone to air,” they said, before adding that they “wish the remaining teams in the competition the best of luck.”

“My Kitchen Rules” Sonya and Hadil kicked off the show

The scandal happened on Wednesday’s episode (April 18), just before the entrees were served.

After weeks of throwing jabs at Jess and Emma, Hadil started throwing punches again at the table, telling the hosts the sisters “don’t belong in the Top 8, because they can’t cook.”

Needless to say, those comments started a fireball. Shortly after, everyone was already involved in the fight, with the ladies threatening everyone. At one point Sonya even called the other contenders “disrespectful a**holes!”

Hosts Pete and Manu stepped in to break the verbal back-and-forth, calling the behaviour “unacceptable.” Manu then asked Sonya and Hadil to leave the table and would later on be confirmed as their official exit from show for good.

“Enough! Things have got too out of hand. This is a cooking competition and this behaviour is unacceptable,” Manu said, before excusing the ladies from the table.

The untimely exit of Sonya and Hadil is a first from the show who has been on Channel Seven since 2010. “My Kitchen Rules” season 9 will continue next week with the remaining eight teams vying for the $100,000 prize.

Join the Discussion
Bitcoin price surges this week with Ethereum, BTC Cash, Ripple
Woolworths blames IT outage for checkout counters shutdown
Is mediatech the new fintech?
Australian startup Sendle offers guaranteed lower price for national parcel sending
Move over Canada and EU, Australia is best placed to benefit in the US-China trade tug-of-war
Australia is best placed to benefit in the US-China trade tug-of-war
Starbucks to close US stores on May 29 for racial bias training
Starbucks to close US stores on May 29 for racial bias training
More Business
Prince Charles and Camilla arrive in Brisbane for Australian tour
'Gift from Stephen': Homeless people enjoy special Easter meal from Hawking family
Zuckerberg fires back at Apple CEO Tim Cook’s Facebook criticism
6 Melbourne police officers filmed beating, humiliating pensioner might face suspension
‘Affluenza’ teen Ethan Couch released after two years from jail
‘Affluenza’ teen Ethan Couch released after two years from jail
Twin sisters with chronic OCD found dead after suspected suicide pact
Twin sisters with chronic OCD found dead after suspected suicide pact
More News
NBA Playoffs 2018: Cavs lose game 1, Celtics win OT
2018 NBA Playoffs schedule, bracket, matchups
2018 Commonwealth Games: Kathryn Mitchell captures javelin gold medal
Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets live stream: Watch NBA online
DraftKings to launch daily fantasy sports in Australia
DraftKings to launch daily fantasy sports in Australia
Warriors vs Spurs Game 2 live stream: Watch NBA online
Warriors vs Spurs Game 2 live stream: Watch NBA online
More Sports
'Chrono Trigger' PC port patch to add original graphics after fan furor
'Fortnite Battle Royale' ditches invites, now available for iOS
New PS4 games for April 2018: 'God of War' and more
Cutting calorie consumption by 15 percent for two years slows down ageing
New Steam games for March week 4: 'Ash of Gods' and more
New Steam games for March week 4: 'Ash of Gods' and more
Pasta can help in weight loss, research suggests
Pasta can help in weight loss, research suggests
More Life
‘The Walking Dead’ season 8: Negan prepares for Rick
‘Supernatural’ 13x18: ‘Bring ‘em Back Alive’ brings back Gabriel’s grace and humour
‘Outlander’ season 4: Pictures of Frasers Ridge
'Grey's Anatomy' season 14, episode 20 'Judgment Day' spoilers
'NCIS: Los Angeles' season 9 episode 19 ‘Outside the Lines’ spoilers
'NCIS: Los Angeles' season 9 episode 19 spoilers
'Coronation Street' spoilers for Friday the 13th: Toyah suspects Simon of stealing
'Coronation Street' spoilers for Friday the 13th
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car