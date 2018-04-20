Sonya and Hadil blame ‘My Kitchen Rules’ Australia for ‘twisting situation’

Sonya and Hadil break their silence after being booted out of "My Kitchen Rules."

Sonya and Hadil break their silence after being booted out of "My Kitchen Rules." Facebook.com/MyKitchenRules

“My Kitchen Rules” Australia’s resident villains Sonya and Hadil are breaking their silence for what transpired during Wednesday night’s episode of the TV show. The two best friends went on a verbal tirade in the episode which led to their early exit from the show.

“MKR” series 9 was on fire this week after what seemed to be a meltdown by its two contestants, Sony and Hadil. The two contestants were booted out of the show after going a verbal exchange with everyone on the show. However, in a statement posted on their Instagram, the “My Kitchen Rules” contestants claim “there is more to the ‘scandal’ than meets the eye.” The two note that the show manipulated the situation for ratings.

“We will not apologise to the network who twisted, provoked and fuelled this entire situation all for ratings,” Sonya and Hadil said on their Instagram post.

The ladies, however, apologised to the fans of the show for their behaviour, saying they take “full responsibility for the words that came out of our mouths.”

“We do however wish to apologise to the viewers for having to witness the situation which should have never gone to air,” they said, before adding that they “wish the remaining teams in the competition the best of luck.”

“My Kitchen Rules” Sonya and Hadil kicked off the show

The scandal happened on Wednesday’s episode (April 18), just before the entrees were served.

After weeks of throwing jabs at Jess and Emma, Hadil started throwing punches again at the table, telling the hosts the sisters “don’t belong in the Top 8, because they can’t cook.”

Needless to say, those comments started a fireball. Shortly after, everyone was already involved in the fight, with the ladies threatening everyone. At one point Sonya even called the other contenders “disrespectful a**holes!”

Hosts Pete and Manu stepped in to break the verbal back-and-forth, calling the behaviour “unacceptable.” Manu then asked Sonya and Hadil to leave the table and would later on be confirmed as their official exit from show for good.

“Enough! Things have got too out of hand. This is a cooking competition and this behaviour is unacceptable,” Manu said, before excusing the ladies from the table.

The untimely exit of Sonya and Hadil is a first from the show who has been on Channel Seven since 2010. “My Kitchen Rules” season 9 will continue next week with the remaining eight teams vying for the $100,000 prize.