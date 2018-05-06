'Solo: A Star Wars Story': New footage in 360 degrees

New videos of “Solo: A Star Wars Story” have been released online, teasing additional footage from the film. The videos show how and why Han (Alden Ehrenreich) will get the Millennium Falcon, the fastest ship in the galaxy. One of the videos that has been released online is a 360 degree video that allows the fans to see all around the room in an important scene.

The plot of the film revolves around Han taking a job from a gangster. The job requires the fastest ship in the galaxy, and a good pilot to fly it, the teaser shows [see below]. Dryden Vos (Paul Bettany) appears to be the gagster in question, and Tobias Becett (Woody Harrelson) will the one who will introduce the hero to Dryden.

Han is the pilot, and the ship he needs belongs to Lando Calrissian (Donald Glover). Another preview video of the film [see below] shows the scene in which Han is expected to win the ship from Lando in a game of sabacc.

This scene from the sabaac game between Han and Lando has been released online in a 360 degree video [see below]. The fans can watch what happens around the room, including the reactions of all the aliens watching the high stakes game.

After getting the ship, the two other characters that will be joining Han are Chewbacca (Joonas Suotamo) and Qi’Ra (Emilia Clarke). The last teaser from the movie [see below] shows how Chewbacca took over the reigns as the co-pilot of the Millennium Falcon. Another scene shows how Chewie has always been bad at the Dejarik game on the ship.

“Solo: A Star Wars Story” is the second spin-off movie from the franchise, and it has been directed by Ron Howard. It is set to be released on May 24 in Australia.

Credit: Star Wars/ YouTube