'Solo: A Star Wars Story': New footage in 360 degrees

By @sachintrivedig on
Solo
A poster of the film "Solo: A Star Wars Story." Star Wars Movies/ Facebook

New videos of “Solo: A Star Wars Story” have been released online, teasing additional footage from the film. The videos show how and why Han (Alden Ehrenreich) will get the Millennium Falcon, the fastest ship in the galaxy. One of the videos that has been released online is a 360 degree video that allows the fans to see all around the room in an important scene.

The plot of the film revolves around Han taking a job from a gangster. The job requires the fastest ship in the galaxy, and a good pilot to fly it, the teaser shows [see below]. Dryden Vos (Paul Bettany) appears to be the gagster in question, and Tobias Becett (Woody Harrelson) will the one who will introduce the hero to Dryden.

Han is the pilot, and the ship he needs belongs to Lando Calrissian (Donald Glover). Another preview video of the film [see below] shows the scene in which Han is expected to win the ship from Lando in a game of sabacc.

This scene from the sabaac game between Han and Lando has been released online in a 360 degree video [see below]. The fans can watch what happens around the room, including the reactions of all the aliens watching the high stakes game.

After getting the ship, the two other characters that will be joining Han are Chewbacca (Joonas Suotamo) and Qi’Ra (Emilia Clarke). The last teaser from the movie [see below] shows how Chewbacca took over the reigns as the co-pilot of the Millennium Falcon. Another scene shows how Chewie has always been bad at the Dejarik game on the ship.

“Solo: A Star Wars Story” is the second spin-off movie from the franchise, and it has been directed by Ron Howard. It is set to be released on May 24 in Australia.

Credit: Star Wars/ YouTube

Related
Join the Discussion
Australian governments don’t work with each other and it’s causing trouble
Australian millennials’ incomes have grown more than in other countries
The world needs to build more than two billion new homes over the next 80 years
The world economy can benefit from a vindicated Trump
Strong Economic Data Cause Declines In Gold - Will This Last?
Strong Economic Data Cause Declines In Gold - Will This Last?
Organic agriculture is going mainstream, but not the way you think it is
Organic agriculture is going mainstream, but not the way you think it is
More Business
NSW boy, 7, dies after accidentally hit by father’s reversing ute
British couple lose £90K to daughter who claimed loan was a gift
Outcry in Spain after court clears 5 men of raping teen
Prince Louis of Cambridge: The new royal baby finally has a name
Qantas apologises to passenger who suffered second-degree burns on flight
Qantas apologises to passenger who suffered second-degree burns on flight
Adelaide teacher Bettina Schmoock spared jail for grooming student for sex
Adelaide teacher Bettina Schmoock spared jail for grooming student for sex
More News
DraftKings to launch daily fantasy sports in Australia
Warriors vs Spurs Game 2 live stream: Watch NBA online
NBA Playoffs 2018: Cavs lose game 1, Celtics win OT
2018 NBA Playoffs schedule, bracket, matchups
Paul George Lakers News: Shaq says PG13, LeBron James will sign with LA
Paul George, LeBron James will sign with Lakers, says Shaq
Andrew Bogut NBL news: Snubs Melbourne United for Sydney Kings
Andrew Bogut snubs Melbourne United for Sydney Kings
More Sports
Melting Arctic sends a message: Climate change is here in a big way
Driverless cars are already here but the roads aren't ready for them
New Steam games for March week 4: 'Ash of Gods' and more
Pasta can help in weight loss, research suggests
‘Delete Facebook account’ searches rise 95% in Australia [Infographic]
‘Delete Facebook account’ searches rise 95% in Australia [Infographic]
Why you should talk to your children about Cambridge Analytica
Why you should talk to your children about Cambridge Analytica
More Life
‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’: Challenges of makeup
‘Supernatural’ 13x21 ‘Beat the Devil’: Sam resurrected plus phallic jokes all around
‘Fear the Walking Dead’: Aftermath of big death
‘Power’ season 5: Conflicts within the family
Film Academy boots out Bill Cosby, Roman Polanski
Film Academy boots out Bill Cosby, Roman Polanski
'Winds of Winter': No more sample chapters, George Martin hints
‘Winds of Winter’: Publishers want to split the book
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car