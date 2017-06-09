Softbank plots strategic course with newly acquired robotics firms, Boston Dynamics and Schaft

Boston Dynamics robotics
Bipedal humanoid robot "Atlas", primarily developed by the American robotics company Boston Dynamics, is presented to the media during a news conference at the University of Hong Kong. Reuters/ Tyrone Siu

Robotics has slowly been making the scene, a niche that could soon give human capabilities a hand. Softbank seems to be headed in that direction, making their recent acquisition of Boston Dynamics and Schaft plots towards possibly modern solutions of the future. 

Details on the surprise acquisition of Softbank have not been disclosed as of this writing. The only thing certain right now is that they put one over Toyota who had earlier been linked to possibly acquiring the two firms under Alphabet, a Google subsidiary. 

A potential deal for Toyota made a lot of sense considering the Japanese automaker could easily put to good use extra robotic hands. Such was explained no less by Masayoshi Son, the Chairman and CEO of Softbank Group Corp through an official statement reported by Tech Crunch.

"Smart robotics are going to be a key driver of the next stage of the Information Revolution, and Marc and his team at Boston Dynamics are the clear technology leaders in advanced dynamic robots. I am thrilled to welcome them to the SoftBank family and look forward to supporting them as they continue to advance the field of robotics and explore applications that can help make life easier, safer and more fulfilling."

Boston Dynamics and Schaft were previously acquired by Alphabet in 2013. The former has been aggressively showing off its breakthroughs to date while the latter has been conspicuously quiet on its end. All that could change with the new deal, something that could result in new ways to push the efficient use of robotics in the modern world. 

Among the prototypes that Boston Dynamics has shown off so far include animal-like robots which can trek though terrains. Schaft on the other hand last revealed its breakthrough in 2012 – a walking robot featuring a compact two-leg design and central body which could move up and/or down to perform several tasks, the Guardian reported.

Looking ahead, it remains to be seen if Softbank can push both Boston Dynamics and Schaft to shift their robotic prototype development in high gear. The deal between Softbank and Alphabet does give both companies a new lease on life, hopefully, something that will align with the outlook of Masayoshi Son. 

Softbank’s outlook may look bold though there could be something they see that most have not. Acquiring two companies in the robotics block offers plenty of possibilities, most of which may just need nudge and sense of direction to spark a new technological revolution.

