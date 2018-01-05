Soap star Amanda Barrie: I was asked to take Prince Charles’ virginity

Prince Philip’s friend allegedly asked a soap star to teach Prince Charles about sex. Former “Coronation Street” actress Amanda Barrie, 82, claimed 20 years ago that she was tasked to take the then-young prince’s virginity.

Barrie, who currently stars in the UK version of “Celebrity Big Brother,” said she was chosen to be the “older woman” to teach Charles about sex. Charles was a teenager at that time.

Apparently, actor James Robertson Justice, a friend of Prince Philip, was the one who asked her for the favour. He invited her to his house in Scotland to meet Charles, who was attending Gordonstoun school then. Her task, she was told, was to “help in the initiation of the future king.” Justice told her that it was the “ultimate compliment, but don’t be offended by it.”

“He was obviously very embarrassed and went round and round in circles before it came out. Finally, e admitted he was one of eight people who had been selected to help ‘launch the royal males into their future life,’ as he put it,” Barrie was quoted by the Daily Mail as saying. “Between them, they had to choose anyone they thought would be suitable to teach Prince Charles about sex, and James had decided that I was suitable.”

There was no payment offered as it should be treated as a “privilege.” If things went well, Barrie would be “a kind of fixture”—but not a girlfriend—in Charles’ life.

The “Carry On Cleo” titular star had to turn the offer down, though. According to her, there was one thing about the deal that didn’t sit well with her.

“The one thing that put me off was he suggested I take a pair of khaki shorts to go shooting,” she said. “It was those that did it. I couldn’t imagine me, in my wig and false eyelashes, dressed in khaki shorts striding across the moors. I had this terrible image of having face the Queen over breakfast. What would she say? ‘So, Amanda, how was it?’”

The fact that Charles was so young then was also a factor. Barrie said that if Charles found it a dreadful experience, then she might be blamed for it.

Justice, who died in 1975, told her not to tell anyone about the offer. Barrie didn’t until 20 years ago, the Daily Mail reports.

Charles, according to his official biographer, Jonathan Dimbleby, was introduced to the ways of love while he was a student at Cambridge. He reportedly lost his virginity to Lucia Santa Cruz, a daughter of a Chilean ambassador.

Barrie, on the other hand, came out as bisexual in her 2002 autobiography, “It’s Not a Rehearsal.” She married English crime novelist Hilary Bonner in 2014.