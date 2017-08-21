Smartphone revolution: Android co-founder attempts to solve mobile addiction

Mobile Addiction
He, who was addicted to internet gaming and recently finished six months course in the Qide Education Center, uses his mobile phone at a shopping mall in Beijing June 11, 2014. Reuters/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Android co-founder Andy Rubin has recognised the drawbacks to the smartphone revolution. Now he said his new hardware company is working on ways to solve the tendency to check one’s phone every five minutes.

According to Rubin, Essential’s first gadget has hardware upgrades that will make people hang onto their phones longer. The phone has a mirrored ceramic back, titanium edges and magnetic connector.

Rubin believes that “every saturated market needs a disruption.” For him, Essential’s first phone can be viewed as a starting point.

“If I can get to the point where your phone is a virtual version of you, you can be off enjoying your life, having that dinner, without touching your phone, and you can trust your phone to do things on your behalf,” he said according to Fortune. Rubin thinks he can help solve part of this addictive behaviour.

Moreover, Rubin reportedly said he has a “talented software team that will make the software do what I need it to do to bring some of those AI things to life.” He said the distraction can be solved if one has a virtual version of him doing stuff while more important stuff is being done.

It comes as researchers have found that smartphone separation anxiety or "nomophobia" is becoming an increasingly widespread issue. Users feel panic and stress when they are not able to access their mobile devices, researchers at Hong Kong City University and Seoul's Sungkyunkwan University have learned.

The researchers believe that they have conclusively recognised the syndrome based on how people view and value their smartphones. Their research model shows a clear connection between personal memories and user attachment to phones.

“This suggests that users should be conscious not to become overly dependent on smartphones while benefitting from the smartness of the technology," the authors state according to sputniknews.com. Researchers believe that addiction to smartphones can be cured.

The syndrome is not officially labelled as a mental disorder, but several studies have shown that smartphone addition can lead to significant issues. In 2015, too much use of smartphones was found to facilitate cognitive dysfunction.

Rubin said mobile phones and other gadgets will be able to predict what the user needs and sort through notifications. The 54-year-old has been in the phone game for nearly two decades. He has led the development of a handset called the Hiptop which featured a big screen, full physical keyboard and ran apps.

