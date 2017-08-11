Small Business Minister Michael McCormack’s anti-gay editorial resurfaces

By @chelean on
Michael McCormack MP
Minister for Small Business Michael McCormack MichaelMcCormackMP/Facebook

Minister for Small Business Michael McCormack’s anti-gay stance decades ago has come back to haunt him. McCormack wrote in 1993 that gays were “unfortunately” here.

As the then-editor of The Daily Advertiser, McCormack wrote a column on May 1, 1993, to blame homosexuals for spreading AIDS. The vitriolic piece lamented on the “sordid behaviour” of gay people, saying that they had become “further entrenched in society.”

“Unfortunately gays are here and, if the disease their unnatural acts helped spread doesn’t wipe out humanity, they’re here to stay,” he wrote.  He added, “How can these people call for rights when they’re responsible for the greatest medial dilemma known to man – Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome?”

As the Advertiser notes, he subsequently apologised for the column on behalf of the newspaper. He also recently repeated that apology when contacted by the publication.

“The minister apologised for the comments at the time and has done so several times since,” a rep for McCormack also told news.com.au. He remains opposed to marriage equality.

His apology did not seem sincere, though, according to Greens campaign manager Ray Goodlass. “It does strike me as odd; it is a complete reversal,” he said. “It makes me a little bit sceptical as to how genuine his apologies could be. It seems it might well be a matter of expediency.”

National Party leader Warren Truss was unfazed by the member’s comments 17 years ago. Truss told the Advertiser that McCormack already apologised. “As far as we’re concerned that’s where the matter rests,” he said.

McCormack’s comments were doubly concerning when it was thought that he was responsible to oversee the Australian Bureau of Statistics’ gay marriage postal votes. However, Cabinet Minister Christopher Pyne, who thought the remarks were “not acceptable in modern society,” said that McCormack is not responsible for the controversial same-sex marriage plebiscite.

“I don’t agree with them, I think they’re very unfortunate,” he told “Today” host Lisa Wilkinson on Friday.  “It’s a very unpleasant thing to say and I’m sure he regrets it. He is not the minister responsible for the plebiscite, the Special Minister of State Mathias Cormann is.”

Read related:
Same-sex marriage vote: Aussies reportedly have until August 24 to register
Turnbull sets December 7 deadline for same-sex marriage verdict

Related
Join the Discussion
Tesla hopes to accomplish SA battery, Model 3 and more by 2020
Chinatown in Sydney is becoming less Chinese
Australian entrepreneur has a fintech solution to America's student debt crisis
Sydney is fast becoming Asia-Pacific’s fintech hub
LinkedIn is testing Career Advice in Australia
LinkedIn is testing Career Advice in Australia
Australian business conditions hits a fresh multi-year peak
Australian business conditions hits a fresh multi-year peak
More Business
What happened to Australia's proposed citizenship law
Science to soon discover various marijuana medical uses
Australia announces faster, more convenient visa application for Indians
Melbourne at risk of becoming 'Australia's most unliveable city'
Australia’s junk food problem and lack of traditional food culture worry experts; Over-processed foods displacing nutritious whole foods
Australia’s food industry focusing on profits, not nurturing good health
Antipsychotic drugs use in Australian children a grave issue
More News
F1: Mercedes keen to lock up Valtteri Bottas for long haul
2017 PGA Championship live stream: Jordan Spieth chasing history
Kyrie Irving Trade request shows courage, reckons David Griffin
Noah Syndergaard explains how he landed 'Game of Thrones' cameo
Rafael Nadal upset by Denis Shapovalov at Montreal Masters
Rafael Nadal upset by Denis Shapovalov at Montreal Masters
Tiger Woods to enter rehab after pleading not guilty to DUI charges
Tiger Woods to enter rehab after pleading not guilty to DUI charges
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
Billie Lourd to inherit US$7M from mum Carrie Fisher’s estate
'The Bachelorette' star Sam Frost's casting in ‘Home and Away’ draws backlash
‘Deadpool 2’: Zazie Beetz spotted filming in Vancouver
Boston costumes challenges for 'Outlander' season 3
'The Strain' season 4 episode 5 'Belly of the Beast' spoilers
'The Strain' 'Belly of the Beast' spoilers [VIDEOS]
'Holby City' series 19 episode 45 'Calm Before the Storm' spoilers
'Holby City' season 19 'Calm Before the Storm' spoilers [VIDEO]
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car