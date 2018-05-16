Skaf gang rapist Belal Hajeid refuses to apologise, facing new assault charges

By @chelean on
Gang rapist Belal Hajeid, who was part of the infamous "Skaf" gang, refuses to apologise for his crime
Gang rapist Belal Hajeid, who was part of the infamous "Skaf" gang, refuses to apologise for his crime

A gang rapist who has victimised young women in Sydney in 2000 has refused to apologise for his crimes. Belal Hajeid was part of the “Skaf” gang, which was a group of 15- to 19-year-olds who raped young women in parks and public toilets.

Hajeid was sentenced to 10 offences in 2002 over the Skaf gang attacks on two female teenagers two years prior. He was ordered to pay his victim $100,000, but he claimed he was too poor to pay the sum and therefore was allowed to pay only $6,000. He was released on parole in 2016.

Now, the 36-year-old Lebanese Australian is working as a maintenance worker in Sydney’s inner west. When “A Current Affair” tracked him at his work to ask about the crimes, Hajeid was not only unrepentant, he was also insulting to reporter Steve Marshall when confronted at work.

“You are lowest of all kinds. You are lower than scum,” he told the reporter.

“What am I sorry about?” he told Marshall when asked if he was sorry for what he had done. “I’ve done my time.”

And when he was asked if he could pay more than the heavily discounted $6,000 damage to the victims, he answered, “Of course.”

Hajeid is facing fresh charges of common assault, stalking and damage to property in an alleged domestic violence incident. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges. He is due to court next month.

In the 2002 attacks, the court heard that one of the victims was raped 25 times by 14 members of the gang. Nine of the rapists, including Hajeid, were found guilty and sentenced to an unprecedented combined total of more than 240 years. The remaining five rapists were never caught.

The Skaf gang was led by Bilal Skaf, who is currently serving a 31-year prison sentence.

 

