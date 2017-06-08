'Silicon Valley' Season 4 episode 8 spoilers: Richard tries to strike a deal with Keenan Feldspar in 'The Keenan Vortex' [VIDEO]

By @JanSSS8 on
Silicon Valley star Haley Joel Osment RTS1U84
Actor Haley Joel Osment poses at the Entertainment Weekly pre Emmy Awards party in Los Angeles, California September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

"Silicon Valley," starring Thomas Middleditch as Richard Hendricks, Martin Starr as Bertram Gilfoyle, Zach Woods as Donald "Jared" Dunn, Kumail Nanjiani as Dinesh Chugtai, Josh Brener as Nelson "Big Head" Bighetti and TJ Miller as Erlich Bachman, will have an upcoming episode titled "The Keenan Vortex" airing on HBO on June 11. It will feature Richard trying to get a deal with Silicon Valley's latest "it" boy Keenan Feldspar (Haley Joel Osment). Read on to learn more about this episode.

Spoiler alert: This article contains more 'Silicon Valley' spoilers. Read on if you want to know what happens in the next episode.

"Silicon Valley" Season 4, episode 8 will show Richard asking for Erlich's assistance in striking a deal with Keenan Feldspar, according to HBO's official website. He'll need all the help he can get after an unexpected increase in their site's data traffic. Keenan will make Richard and offer that will be too good to resist. However, he must weigh a lot of things including a potential mutiny against Pied Piper. Meanwhile, Jack (Stephen Tobolowsky) start preparing for Hooli-Con but he will face some setbacks while doing so.

'The Keenan Vortex' guest stars

According to the Internet Movie Database (IMDb), Chris Williams as Hoover and Jake Broder as Dan Melcher will appear in this episode. They will be joined by other cast members of the show such as Amanda Crew (Monica Hall), Matt Ross (Gavin Belson), Suzanne Cryer (Laurie Bream) and Jimmy O. Yang (Jian-Yang). It was directed by Jamie Babbit and written by Rachele Lynn and Graham Wagner.

'Silicon Valley' recap

The episode before "The Keenan Vortex" was "The Patent Troll," which aired on June 4. It was written by Andrew Law and directed by Jamie Babbit. It showed Pied Piper's space saver app going online and reaching the top 500 apps on the Hooli store. Stuart Burke (Allan Miller) contacted Richard asking for a licensing fee. He claims that he owns the patent for the "storage of media files on a network." Richard tried hard to get out of paying for it.

Elsewhere, Jian-Yang bought an intelligent refrigerator and Gilfoyle wanted to hack it by using Pied Piper's former mainframe. Meanwhile, Bream-Hall was able to sign Keenan Feldspar. Laurie and Monica also hired Erlich. Speaking of Erlich, he was invited by Ed Chen (Tim Chiou) to a basketball game. Unfortunately, in an effort to fit in, he bought a hoop and broke his leg while trying to install it.

"Silicon Valley" episodes air on Mondays in Australia at 8:30 pm on the Comedy channel. It also airs in the US on HBO during Sundays. After "The Keenan Vortex," the episodes titled "Hooli-Con" and "Server Error" will be aired on June 18 and 25 on HBO.

Watch the 'Silicon Valley': Season 4 Episode 8: Preview (HBO)

 

Source: HBO/YouTube

