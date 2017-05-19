'Silicon Valley' Season 4 episode 5 spoilers: Dinesh Chugtai's relationship gets more serious in 'The Blood Boy' [WATCH VIDEOS]

By @JanSSS8 on
Silicon Valley star Kumail Nanjiani
Kumail Nanjiani speaking at WonderCon 2012 in Anaheim, California on March 17, 2012. Wikimedia Commons/Gage Skidmore

The "Silicon Valley" show which stars Kumail Nanjiani as Dinesh Chugtai, Thomas Middleditch as Richard Hendricks, TJ Miller as Erlich Bachman and Josh Brener as Nelson "Big Head" Bighetti, will have a new episode titled "The Blood Boy," which airs on May 21 on HBO. It will show Dinesh getting serious with a new relationship. Read on to learn more about it.

Spoiler alert: This update contains more 'Silicon Valley' spoilers. Read on if you want to know more about what happens in the next episode.

"Silicon Valley" Season 4, episode 5 will feature Dinesh and his new relationship that is getting more serious, according to the official HBO website. However, he won't be comfortable with the direction that it's going so he will try to find a way to get out of it. As for Richard's newest partnership, there will be cracks in it and he will even have to deal with an uninvited guest. Meawhile, Monica will have a difficult time on deciding which team she'll support. The episode was directed by Tim Roche and written by Adam Countee.

'The Blood Boy' guest stars

The Internet Movie Database (IMDb) lists Vince Cefalu (Delivery Man), Phoebe Neidhardt (Mia) and Jay Charan (Aarush Agrawal) as guest stars in "The Blood Boy." The other "Silicon Valley" cast members such as Zach Woods (Donald "Jared" Dunn), Matt Ross (Gavin Belson), Jimmy O. Yang (Jian-Yang), Suzanne Cryer (Laurie Bream), Martin Starr (Bertram Gilfoyle) and Amanda Crew (Monica Hall), will join them in this episode.

'Silicon Valley' episodes

The episode before "The Blood Boy" was "Teambuilding Exercise," which aired in the US on May 14. It showed Gavin initially resisting Richard's idea, but relenting after realising that it will make Jack Barker's Hooli Endframe box obsolete. He also assembled a team to help him put together the platform. He even added Jared and Gilfoyle to the team. As for Erlich, he traded his equity for a Corvettte that Jian-Yang bought using the rest of the funding money for the Seefood app. Periscope also acquired the app for $4 million (AU$5.37 million) after Jian-Yang tweaked it as a unique filter for men's private parts. This episode was written by Adam Countee and directed by Tim Roche.

After "Teambuilding Exercise" and "The Blood Boy," the episodes titled "Customer Service" (air date: May 28), "The Patent Troll" (air date: June 4), "The Keenan Vortex" (air date: June 11), "Hooli-Con" (air date: June 18) and "Server Error" (air date: June 25) will be aired on HBO. "Silicon Valley" TV airs in Australia on Mondays at 8:30 pm on the Comedy channel. It also airs in the US every Sunday on HBO. 

Watch the 'Silicon Valley': Season 4 Episode 5: Preview (HBO)

Watch: 'Silicon Valley': Season 4 Trailer (HBO)

Source: HBO/YouTube

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
