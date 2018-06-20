| Make IBT your homepage

'Sicario: Day of the Soldado': Behind-the-scenes video with cast

Sicario
A poster of the film 'Sicario: Day of the Soldado.' Sicario/ Facebook

A behind-the-scenes video of “Sicario: Day of the Soldado” has been released online. The video shows cast members Benicio Del Toro (Alejandro Gillick) and Josh Brolin (Matt Graver) sharing their insights about the plot, and how the events in the film have an impact on the protagonist.

The movie is about the drug war on the US-Mexico border. The cartels have started trafficking terrorists across the border, which makes the situation dangerous and urgent for the federal agencies to act swiftly. Agent Matt Graver teams up with Alejandro to execute a plan to take down the enemies of America, but this plan will have unintended consequences.

Alejandro is tasked with kidnapping a young girl named Isabela Reyes (Isabela Moner), the daughter of a powerful cartel boss, and make it look like another cartel is responsible. The situation is complicated because Alejandro’s daughter, who is about the same age as Isabela, was previously kidnapped and executed.

During the course of the movie, Alejandro and Isabela start to develop a friendship of sorts, and this makes Alejandro’s job difficult. It appears Isabela’s father was responsible for the kidnapping and execution of the other girl, which further complicates the situation.

Brolin explained that Isabela becomes a pawn in the chess game between the two sides. But, when Matt decides the best way to go forward is to get rid of the girl, Alejandro resists.

Through his interactions with Isabela, Aljandro begins to develop compassion, even though she is the daughter of his enemy.

“Sicario: Day of the Soldado” has been directed by Stefano Sollima. Some of the other cast members of the film are Catherine Keener, Matthew Modine (James Ridley), Christopher Heyerdahl (Headmaster Deats), Shea Whigham, Ian Bohen (Carson Wright) and Jeffrey Donovan (Steve Forsing). The film is set to be released on June 28 in Australia.

Credit: Roadshow/ YouTube

