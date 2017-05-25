'Shots Fired' Season 1 Finale 'Hour Ten: Last Dance' recap: Preston presented the facts to jurors, The Grand Jury's votes on Cox and Beck's indictment were revealed [VIDEOS]

Stephan James poses with his award for best actor for the film "Race" backstage at the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 12, 2017.

The "Shots Fired" TV show starring Stephan James as Preston Terry, Stephen Moyer as Lieutenant Breeland, Sanaa Lathan as Detective Ashe, Will Patton as Sheriff Platt and Richard Dreyfuss as Arlen Cox, aired the show's first Season Finale titled "Hour Ten: Last Dance," on Wednesday, May 24. It showed Preston presenting some facts to the jurors of both cases. Read on to find out more about this episode.

Spoiler alert! This article contains 'Shots Fired' spoilers. Read on if you want to know more about the latest episode.

In the "Shots Fired" Season 1 Finale, the hearings for the Joey Campbell (Kelvin Harrison Jr.) and Jesse Carr (Jacob Leinbach) cases were held. Preston presented the facts to the jurors and the truth about who was behind the shooting was unveiled. The grand jury had to decide on the potential indictments of Arlen Cox and Joshua Beck.

As for Pastor Janae (Aisha Hinds), she and other practitioners gathered outside the courtroom as they waited for the results of the hearings. Elsewhere, Ashe confronted a guy who knew both Joey and Jesse. He admitted to lying about it for the sheriff. Plus, the sheriff's department also raided Pastor Janae's residence.

The Grand jury's votes: To indict or not to indict

The grand jury voted to indict Beck for the Jesse Carr case. Meanwhile, they declined to indict Cox for the Joey Campbell case. Beck was arrested at his house while his wife and children looked on.

Breeland's killer revealed

Ashe and Preston also found out that Sheriff Platt was responsible for the death of Breeland. He was one of the first officers on the scene of Breeland's murder because he was the killer. This episode was directed by Reggie Rock Bythewood. Bythewood wrote it along with Marissa Jo Cerar.

'Shots Fired' series 'Hour Ten: Last Dance' guest stars

Guest stars who appeared in this episode include Helen Hunt as Governor Eamons, Jill Hennessy as Alicia Carr, Kylen Davis as Shawn Campbell, Marqus Clae as Cory, LaParee Warren Young as Eddie Beck, Beau Knapp as Deputy Caleb Brooks, Angel Bonanni as Javier Cano, Edwina Findley as Shirlane, Laila Lockhart as Kai Cano and Manny Perez as James Ruiz. They were joined by Zachariah Rogers as Mikey, Erin Beute as Sandra Breeland, Ian Casselberry as Rivera, Greg Sproles as Deputy Ecklund, Matthew Cornwell as Reed Wyatt, Tequilla Whitfield as Myrtle, Britt Rentschler as Pierce, Sheldon Frett as Tai, Tammy Christine Arnold as Mrs. Russell and Terry Allen Jones as Abraham.

The rest of the "Shots Fired" cast including DeWanda Wise as Shameeka Campbell, Mack Wilds as Deputy Beck, Conor Leslie as Sarah and Clare-Hope Ashitey as Kerry Beck, also appeared on "Hour Ten: Last Dance." Plus, Antonique Smith as Kiana, Brett Cooper as Tess Breeland, Markice Moore as Lyndon, James Wesley McGee as Sergeant Derkin, Liam Dance as Christian Beck, Jahlil Muhammad as Jeremiah Beck, Anthony O. Dalton II as Anthony, John Beasley as Mr. D and Nalini Sharma as Ms. Hadad were seen in the "Shots Fired" Season 1 Finale.

"Shots Fired" episodes air in Australia on the Showcase channel every Monday. It also airs on Fox in the US every Wednesday at 8-9 pm ET/PT.

