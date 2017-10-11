Shipwreck recovery with Blue Water Ventures

By @chelean on
shipwreck
The M/S Explorer cruise ship sinks hours after hitting an iceberg off the coast of the Antarctic, in this photo released by the Chilean Army November 23, 2007. Reuters/Chilean Navy/Handout

Valuable artefacts lie not only on land but also deep within the oceans, including forgotten ships that have long been claimed by the seas. These ships can answer many questions people have about the day-to-day life of ordinary people working on the seas, possibly even filling the gaps that may be missing in the pages of history books. Locating and recovering these ships present a number of obstacles that an ordinary person is not equipped to deal with. 

Blue Water Ventures International, Inc. (OTCPK:BWVI) says it has proven successful in doing so. BWVI is a shipwreck exploration company founded in 2005 by W. Keith Webb.  It has spent years researching and exploring shipwreck sites in the Caribbean, North and Central America. There are an estimated 4,000 shipwrecks within these areas alone, and each has a story to share.

In its early years, the company was permitted to work on the Santa Margarita wreck site off Key West, Florida, and had success recovering over US$16 million (AU$20.54 million) in gold, silver and precious gems. BWVI has also worked successfully in other permitted areas including the 1715 Fleet off the east coast of Florida.  Silver and gold coins, as well as unusual artefacts, continue to be recovered to this day. 

BWVI became a publicly-traded company as part of its Phase II development plan in order to increase its operations. The transition has paved the way for more opportunities to expand into deeper water projects.

Technology used

BWVI uses state-of-the-art technology in its shipwreck recovery operations.  The equipment includes side scan sonar, caesium magnetometers, underwater metal detectors, exclusive software for planning and recording data and oceanic satellite imaging.

The recovery vessel Blue Water Rose and the survey vessel Southern Rose II are fully equipped with on board computers, for survey, plotting and mapping. It also maintains an ongoing program of testing and adapting new technologies for use in the marine environment.

Before explorations and recovery operations

The company performs research and collaborates with historians and marine archaeologists to validate any potential shipwreck sites. It also consults historical archives for any leads concerning the potential location of wrecks, manifests and other hidden details. Using all of the available information, it can formulate an archaeological sound approach for a successful recovery.

Distinguished service

In addition to the research, BWVI cooperates with governmental guidelines for shipwreck recovery in order to keep the integrity and providence of each shipwreck.  Protecting resources and preservation of the underwater environment are of utmost importance to BWVI.

Recovered artefacts are photographed, tagged and any additional significant details are recorded using on-board computer plotting database program. Conservation and preservation of artefacts begins immediately.

The company uses the recovered artefacts to share the history of these recovered shipwrecks with the public. Many learning tools can be used from this small but vital industry, not just the past, but environmental conservation, excavation and archaeology, material science and metallurgy, weather patterns and more.  BWVI continues to share many unique artefacts with museums to showcase the treasures recovered and stimulate the public’s interest in underwater exploration and treasure recovery.

Related
Join the Discussion
McDonald's is bringing back Szechuan sauce in select locations across the US
Australia’s new food labelling helps consumers support local farmers and businesses
Hugh Hefner net worth: Playboy founder turned his US$600 into US$110M empire
Thousands of new jobs as Australia creates its own space agency
Samsung to earn around US$110 from each iPhone X
Samsung to earn around US$110 from each iPhone X
Energy price shocks are the main concern of Australian businesses: report
Energy price shocks are the main concern of Australian businesses: report
More Business
Victoria Police under fire for force used on 12-year-old boy’s arrest [VIDEO]
Trump talks about coming up with the word 'fake'
Anthem kneeling: Mike Pence explains leaving NFL game, receives praise from Trump
Trump administration's immigration policy wish list could derail deal to protect 'dreamers'
Australian Joshua James Baker held in Bali for allegedly carrying marijuana, antidepressant
Australian Joshua James Baker held in Bali for allegedly carrying marijuana, antidepressant
Donald Trump wives: Ivana jokes she's 'first lady'; Melania fires back
Donald Trump wives: Ivana jokes she's 'first lady'; Melania fires back
More News
Joel Embiid signs five-year max extension with Philadelphia 76ers
Sebastian Vettel reprimanded for skipping national anthem at Japanese GP
Rafael Nadal to Nick Kyrgios: 'You have a great future'
China Open: Nick Kyrgios advances to semi-finals
Nick Kyrgios quits at Shanghai Masters to protest umpiring
Nick Kyrgios quits at Shanghai Masters to protest umpiring
Roger Federer thrilled with 2017 season, sets sights on Shanghai Masters
Roger Federer thrilled with 2017 season, sets sights on Shanghai Masters
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
Park explored in first ‘Jurassic World Evolution’ video
‘Poldark’ season 3 video: Morwenna and Drake are ‘kindred spirits’
Donna Karan says Harvey Weinstein’s alleged victims were ‘asking for it’
'The Young and the Restless' Oct. 10-13 spoilers [VIDEOS]
'NCIS' season 15 episode 3 spoilers: Torres' partner vanishes in 'Exit Strategy'
'NCIS' season 15 episode 3 'Exit Strategy' spoilers [VIDEOS]
'Blue Bloods' season 8 episode 3 spoilers: Danny, Baez investigate foul play
'Blue Bloods' season 8 episode 3 spoilers
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car