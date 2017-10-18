Share 'Outlander' creations online; Season 4 filming troubles

The cast and crew of “Outlander” are back in Scotland to film season 4, and there were some troubles they had to face. Meanwhile, the fans have been called to share their creations related to the show online, and there’s a “surprise” waiting for those who do.

The official Twitter page of the TV series has called on the fans to share their creations, which can be “drawings, costumes, and even cookies.” The post [see below] promises a “surprise” in return. Many of the fans have already started sharing their drawings and other creations related to the show and its characters.

Meanwhile, the filming of season 4 has started in Scotland. Cast member Sam Heughan (Jamie Fraser) jokingly complained about the conditions on the set, after Co-executive Producer Maril Davis commented on the weather in Los Angeles.

It’s apparently 12 degrees in Scotland at the moment, and it is also “Damp with midges.” The night shoots are particularly taxing on the cast and crew, and the weather remains the same on a daily basis, mush to the dislike of Heughan particularly.

Davis responded to Heughan’s complaints by saying that she would “gladly” trade places with him, “except for the midges and the night shoots.” This is just the beginning of the filming, so the cast and crew should be able to get adjusted soon.

Author Diana Gabaldon, on whose books the TV series is based, also joined the conversation about the filming troubles. The author always makes it a point to visit the set and interact with everyone there every year. She said the midges are “tough” in Scotland, and joked about how difficult it must be to penetrate the constricted blood vessels of everyone on the set because of the cold weather conditions.

The third season of “Outlander” is currently airing on television. The next episode titled “A. Malcolm” is set to air on Oct. 22.

