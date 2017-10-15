'Shameless' season 8 release date: Frank Gallagher is born again, story details

Shameless season 8, Shameless
A promotional poster of 'Shameless,' Showtime's hit comedy series Shameless / Official promotional poster

The notorious Gallagher Family returns for another scandalous season of "Shameless" in the first week of November. The eighth season of Showtime's hit comedy series will premiere on Nov. 5.  

The trailer promises management woes for Fiona, who steps out into a new world as an entrepreneur and real estate owner. While Lip is still romantically lovelorn, Ian continues his efforts to save lives as an EMT, Debbie learns to multi-task as a welder and single mother and Carl embraces a life of military school. But the most interesting subplot involves the primary protagonist -- Frank Gallagher -- who tries to move past the death of his wife by embracing a life of meditation, acceptance, ressurection and enlightenment.  

William H Macy spoke to Variety recently to shed light on the evolution of Frank Gallagher's character. "I don’t want to frighten you, but Frank shaves. He has a credit card; he buys a car; he gets a job. But he’s been so loaded for so long, he’s a little bit crazy when he first comes back. And he is devastated by the loss of Monica. The ghost of Monica will live on and on and on, especially for Frank." 

The seventh season of "Shameless" left doubts aplenty in the minds of viewers. Unlike previous seasons, most of the Gallagher children are seen in a good space, both financially and emotionally. However, all that is about to change in the eighth as the Gallagher children run into trouble with the drug cartel.  

The seventh season capped off with Frank discovering bags of meth in his deceased wife's secret storage room. After handing out each of his kids a bag, Frank reiterates that Monica wanted them "to be taken care of" since each pound would be worth US$10,000 (AU$13,368). Though Fiona is adamant on flushing down the meth, the rest of the siblings contemplate selling their mother's parting gift. Later, Fiona is seen tucking two bags in Monica's casket before yelling “F--k you, mom” and punching her dead body a few times.  

Shameless Season 8 release date

The eighth season reportedly wrapped up production late in the summer. The season premiere will air at 10 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 5 (12 p.m. AEST on Monday, Nov. 6).

Shameless Season 8 trailer

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
