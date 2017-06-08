'Shadowhunters' Season 2 episode 12 spoilers: Azazel remains on the loose in 'You Are Not Your Own' [VIDEOS]

By @JanSSS8 on
Shadowhunters cast RTX21OSD
Cast members Alberto Rosende (L), Dominic Sherwood (C), and Katherine McNamara (R) participate in a panel for the Disney ABC series "Shadowhunters" (Freeform, the new name for ABC Family) during the Television Critics Association Winter press tour in Pasadena, California, January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

"Shadowhunters," starring Katherine McNamara as Clarissa "Clary" Fairchild, Matthew Daddario as Alexander "Alec" Lightwood, Dominic Sherwood as Jonathan Christopher "Jace" Wayland, Alberto Rosende as Simon Lewis, Harry Shum Jr. as Magnus Bane and Emeraude Toubia as Isabelle Lightwood, will have a new episode titled "You Are Not Your Own." It will feature the demon Azazel who remains at large. Read on to learn more.

Spoiler alert: This article contains more 'Shadowhunters' spoilers. Read on only if you want to know more about what happens in the show's next episode.

According to Zap2it, in "Shadowhunters" Season 2, episode 12, Azazel will continue to threaten earth. Meanwhile, Simon will ask Isabelle's assistance regarding an important matter.

Clary and Jace train hard

Two preview videos of "You Are Not Your Own" were uploaded on Freeform's official YouTube channel. It shows several scenes in the episode such as Jace and Clary's training. They fight against each other. Towards the end of the scene, one of Jace's runes lights up and then his eyes blaze.

Magnus and Valentine swap bodies

Another video shows Valentine (Alan van Sprang) switching bodies with Magnus. Unfortunately, Magnus who is trapped inside Valentine's body, is also the one imprisoned in a glass chamber. He tries to ask for help from Alec, Clary and Jace, who are finding it hard to believe his story. Unfortunately for him, he will be executed soon and he must figure out a way to make his friends believe that he is really telling the truth. As for Valentine, he is annoyed that he's trapped inside a warlock's body. 

'You Are Not Your Own' guest stars

The Internet Movie Database (IMDb) lists the following actors and actresses as appearing in this episode: Chad Connell as Quinn, Vanessa Matsui as Dot and Isaiah Mustafa as Luke Garroway. It will air on Freeform on June 12.

The episodes before "You Are Not Your Own" were "Mea Maxima Culpa," which aired on June 5 and "By the Light of Dawn," which aired on March 6. The latter was directed by Joshua Butler and written by Todd Slavkin and Darren Swimmer.

"Shadowhunters" episodes air in Australia on Netflix. The show, which is based on the book series "The Mortal Instruments" by Cassandra Clare, also airs in the US on Mondays at 8-9 pm ET/PT on Freeform. The episodes after "You Are Not Your Own" are "Those of Demon Blood" (air date: June 19), "The Fair Folk" (air date: June 26), "A Problem of Memory," "Day of Atonement," "A Dark Reflection," "Awake, Arise, or Be Forever Fallen," "Hail and Farewell" and "Beside Still Water." Stay tuned for more updates in the coming weeks.

Watch the 'Shadowhunters' videos below:

'Shadowhunters' | Season 2, Episode 12 Sneak Peek: Clary and Jace Train | Freeform​

'Shadowhunters' | Season 2, Episode 12 Promo: 'You Are Not Your Own'| Freeform

Source: Freeform/YouTube

Join the Discussion
Airline heads lay out alternatives to laptop bans
First-home buyer activity in NSW to surge on July 1: CoreLogic
Foreign investors to endure doubled taxes as NSW supports the 'Australian dream'
Aussies hit worst at Microsoft Outlook global outage
Aldi offers cheaper grocery basket than Woolworths, Coles and IGA: Choice
Aldi offers cheaper grocery basket than Woolworths, Coles and IGA: Choice
Coles says food and grocery prices must come down further
Coles says food and grocery prices must come down further
More Business
FDA to require restaurants to post nutritional info for their menu starting May 5
Melania Trump welcomes Queen Rania of Jordan, heads to an all-girls school
Pump hydro storage can help build 100 percent renewable energy grid
Study shows Western Australians are unhappiest at work; older, female employees are more satisfied
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
More News
Rafael Nadal on Dominic Thiem: 'He has huge potential to tap'
2017 NBA Draft: Josh Jackson has 'strong supporters' within Lakers organisation
Accused of 'tanking,' Novak Djokovic considering a break after shocking French Open ouster
2017 French Open: Rafael Nadal just two wins away from 10th Roland Garros title
LeBron James on 2017 Warriors: 'Most firepower I've ever seen'
LeBron James on 2017 Warriors: 'Most firepower I've ever seen'
2017 French Open: 'Garbage man' Andy Murray never expected to reach semis
2017 French Open: 'Garbage man' Andy Murray never expected to reach semis
More Sports
MacBook Pro 2018 possibly armed with 30-percent more Intel chip power
Tesla Model 3 leaked feature worry experts
Aussies hit worst at Microsoft Outlook global outage
Steam sale: Pay only US$1.99 for 10 games with the Cryptic Bundle 7
Acer Predator Triton 700 specs, price and release details: New ultra-thin gaming laptop packs GTX 1080 and Max-Q
Acer Predator Triton 700 gaming laptop specs, price and release details
iOS 10.3.3: Second beta release pushes potential iOS 10.3.1 jailbreak on the brink
Apple rolls out second beta of near-perfect iOS 10.3.3
More Life
‘Vikings’ season 5 release date: Series ‘will be out at the end of the year’
'Better Call Saul' Season 3 episode 9 'Fall' spoilers
‘Poldark’ season 3: Eleanor Tomlinson to answer fan questions
'DC's Legends of Tomorrow' cast gets a feisty nerd hacker in Tala Ashe
'Shadowhunters' Season 2 episode 12 spoilers: Azazel remains on the loose in 'You Are Not Your Own' [VIDEOS]
'Shadowhunters' Season 2 episode 12 'You Are Not Your Own' spoilers
'Fargo' Season 3 episode 8 spoilers: Emmit meets up with Gloria to talk about things in 'Aporia'
'Fargo' Season 3 episode 8 'Aporia' spoilers
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car