'Shadowhunters' Season 2 episode 12 spoilers: Azazel remains on the loose in 'You Are Not Your Own' [VIDEOS]

Cast members Alberto Rosende (L), Dominic Sherwood (C), and Katherine McNamara (R) participate in a panel for the Disney ABC series "Shadowhunters" (Freeform, the new name for ABC Family) during the Television Critics Association Winter press tour in Pasadena, California, January 9, 2016.

"Shadowhunters," starring Katherine McNamara as Clarissa "Clary" Fairchild, Matthew Daddario as Alexander "Alec" Lightwood, Dominic Sherwood as Jonathan Christopher "Jace" Wayland, Alberto Rosende as Simon Lewis, Harry Shum Jr. as Magnus Bane and Emeraude Toubia as Isabelle Lightwood, will have a new episode titled "You Are Not Your Own." It will feature the demon Azazel who remains at large. Read on to learn more.

Spoiler alert: This article contains more 'Shadowhunters' spoilers. Read on only if you want to know more about what happens in the show's next episode.

According to Zap2it, in "Shadowhunters" Season 2, episode 12, Azazel will continue to threaten earth. Meanwhile, Simon will ask Isabelle's assistance regarding an important matter.

Clary and Jace train hard

Two preview videos of "You Are Not Your Own" were uploaded on Freeform's official YouTube channel. It shows several scenes in the episode such as Jace and Clary's training. They fight against each other. Towards the end of the scene, one of Jace's runes lights up and then his eyes blaze.

Magnus and Valentine swap bodies

Another video shows Valentine (Alan van Sprang) switching bodies with Magnus. Unfortunately, Magnus who is trapped inside Valentine's body, is also the one imprisoned in a glass chamber. He tries to ask for help from Alec, Clary and Jace, who are finding it hard to believe his story. Unfortunately for him, he will be executed soon and he must figure out a way to make his friends believe that he is really telling the truth. As for Valentine, he is annoyed that he's trapped inside a warlock's body.

'You Are Not Your Own' guest stars

The Internet Movie Database (IMDb) lists the following actors and actresses as appearing in this episode: Chad Connell as Quinn, Vanessa Matsui as Dot and Isaiah Mustafa as Luke Garroway. It will air on Freeform on June 12.

The episodes before "You Are Not Your Own" were "Mea Maxima Culpa," which aired on June 5 and "By the Light of Dawn," which aired on March 6. The latter was directed by Joshua Butler and written by Todd Slavkin and Darren Swimmer.

"Shadowhunters" episodes air in Australia on Netflix. The show, which is based on the book series "The Mortal Instruments" by Cassandra Clare, also airs in the US on Mondays at 8-9 pm ET/PT on Freeform. The episodes after "You Are Not Your Own" are "Those of Demon Blood" (air date: June 19), "The Fair Folk" (air date: June 26), "A Problem of Memory," "Day of Atonement," "A Dark Reflection," "Awake, Arise, or Be Forever Fallen," "Hail and Farewell" and "Beside Still Water." Stay tuned for more updates in the coming weeks.

Watch the 'Shadowhunters' videos below:

'Shadowhunters' | Season 2, Episode 12 Sneak Peek: Clary and Jace Train | Freeform​

'Shadowhunters' | Season 2, Episode 12 Promo: 'You Are Not Your Own'| Freeform

Source: Freeform/YouTube