Sexuality educator: Parents should ask children permission before changing their nappies

By @chelean on
Children are dressed after a mass baptism ceremony in the town of Mtskheta outside Tbilisi, July 13, 2010.
Children are dressed after a mass baptism ceremony in the town of Mtskheta outside Tbilisi, July 13, 2010. Reuters/David Mdzinarishvili

Parents should ask their babies’ permission before they changed their nappy, a sexuality educator has claimed. Deanne Carson said consent is crucial in any situation and should be asked of anyone, including infants.

Speaking with the ABC about Saxon Mullins’ case, which sparked debate on sexual consent, Carson said consent should be taught staring at home. She said that parents should set up a culture of consent in their home as early as possible.

When changing the diaper of their babies, the parents, she said, should ask them first. This is to forge good communication habits and teach consent.

“We with children from three years old and we work with parents from birth. Just about how to set up a culture of consent in their home,” she said. “’I’m going to change your nappy now, is that okay?’ Of course the baby’s not going to respond, ‘Yes, mum, that’s awesome. I’d love to have my nappy changed.’

“But if you leave a space and wait for body language and wait to make eye contact then, you’re letting that child know that their response matters.”

Carson, works with Body Safety Australia, an organisation that aims to prevent child abuse, has coped ridicule on social media following the interview. Commenters claimed Carson’s suggestion was absurd, saying babies wouldn’t even understand what was going on. Parents, some argued, do whatever they must to take care of their kids, regardless if their children want it or not. Diaper-changing isn’t a sexual act, and so must not be treated as such, they said.

However, Carson’s message was just misunderstood, according to Katie Russell, a spokesperson for Rape Crisis England and Wales. Russell told Newsweek that Carson had a good message about consent.

“She’s simply making the very reasonable case for establishing a ‘culture of consent’ in households and with children from the youngest possible age,” Russell said. “This is about both getting parents and carers into positive habits of not assuming consent from their children and about teaching children that they have a right to decide what happens to their bodies.”

She added, “When we know child sexual abuse is so widespread, it’s hard to understand why simple, respectful practices like this, aimed at reducing and preventing future harm to children, would be so ridiculed.”

Carson responded to her critics on Facebook, which appears to have already been deactivated, She shared statistics of child sexual assault, saying, “The work we do with children, teachers and parents is the international best practice in abuse prevention.”

Related
Join the Discussion
Australian governments don’t work with each other and it’s causing trouble
Australian millennials’ incomes have grown more than in other countries
The world needs to build more than two billion new homes over the next 80 years
The world economy can benefit from a vindicated Trump
Strong Economic Data Cause Declines In Gold - Will This Last?
Strong Economic Data Cause Declines In Gold - Will This Last?
Organic agriculture is going mainstream, but not the way you think it is
Organic agriculture is going mainstream, but not the way you think it is
More Business
NSW boy, 7, dies after accidentally hit by father’s reversing ute
British couple lose £90K to daughter who claimed loan was a gift
Outcry in Spain after court clears 5 men of raping teen
Prince Louis of Cambridge: The new royal baby finally has a name
Qantas apologises to passenger who suffered second-degree burns on flight
Qantas apologises to passenger who suffered second-degree burns on flight
Adelaide teacher Bettina Schmoock spared jail for grooming student for sex
Adelaide teacher Bettina Schmoock spared jail for grooming student for sex
More News
More Sports
Melting Arctic sends a message: Climate change is here in a big way
Driverless cars are already here but the roads aren't ready for them
New Steam games for March week 4: 'Ash of Gods' and more
Pasta can help in weight loss, research suggests
‘Delete Facebook account’ searches rise 95% in Australia [Infographic]
‘Delete Facebook account’ searches rise 95% in Australia [Infographic]
Why you should talk to your children about Cambridge Analytica
Why you should talk to your children about Cambridge Analytica
More Life
‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’: New teaser with Jeff Goldblum voiceover
‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Hulk tired of saving Bruce
Hollywood salaries: Dwayne Johnson charges US$1M for social media fee
‘Avengers: Infinity War’: James Gunn reveals teen Groot’s last words
'Outlander' season 4: New behind the scenes pictures
‘Outlander’ season 4 to air in November
'Game of Thrones' season 8 spoilers: Big gathering for Dragonpit scene
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: More actors spotted in Seville
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car