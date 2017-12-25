Serena Williams returns in Abu Dhabi, will defend Australian Open title

By @saihoops on
serena williams
Serena Williams of the U.S. gestures as she holds her trophy after winning her Women's singles final match against Venus Williams of the U.S. Reuters/Edgar Su

Former World No. 1 Serena Williams will return to action at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi later this month. Williams, who hasn't played competitive tennis since the birth of her daughter, will face off against reigning French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko on Saturday.

Williams was six weeks pregnant when she won the 2017 Australian Open, her career 23rd singles Grand Slam championship. With the victory at Melbourne Park, Williams surpassed German Steffi Graf for most Grand Slam singles titles. The 36-year-old American is just one title shy of tying all-time leader Margaret Court (24). 

“I am delighted to be returning to the court in Abu Dhabi for the first time since the birth of my daughter in September," Williams said in a statement released on the tournament’s official website.

“The Mubadala World Tennis Championship has long marked the beginning of the men’s global tennis season and I am excited and honoured to be making my comeback as part of the first women to participate in the event. I look forward to seeing the fans in Abu Dhabi at the 10th edition of the Championship very soon," added Williams.

After giving birth to her daughter, Alexis Olympia, in September, Williams began the slow process of returning to tennis-related activities. According to her coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, Williams was doubtful for the Australian Open until last month. The American was reportedly in hurry to return to the court. 

“Serena is getting ready for 2018. She is practising and getting back in shape. I will be joining her soon in Florida. We will see how her body is reacting and how her tennis level is and we will take a decision regarding Australia," Mouratoglou had said last month. 

Serena Williams, 36, also holds the most Grand Slam titles in singles, doubles, and mixed doubles combined amongst active players. American great Martina Navratilova believes Williams is destined to surpass Margaret Court's tally of 23 singles titles and shatter more records before calling it quits. Stay tuned for the latest news and updates from the Abu Dhabi Open.

 

